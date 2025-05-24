When did Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson get divorced? Actress opens up about loving exes "forever" even if one can't "stand them"

Actress and singer Kate Hudson recently appeared in a throwback episode of Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, wherein the Almost Famous star talked candidly about various aspects of her life, including her relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson. Kate Hudson married vocalist Chris Robinson in 2000, and they got divorced in 2007. The couple also shares a son named Ryder.

In this throwback episode of Call Her Daddy, uploaded again on May 23, 2025, while Kate was discussing her early career and marriage to Chris, the host asked her for advice for women who still have love for their exes after a breakup. Cooper further noted that Kate seemed to still have a lot of love for Chris, even after their marriage ended. To this, Kate replied,

"I guess it's just an attachment thing... people suffer because they've sort of put such an expectation on what something's supposed to look like versus my choice through life is... being more open... I believe you love, you know, someone, if you love them once, you really love them in some way forever... even if you can't stand them."

She further added,

"If you really did, if you really loved them, if it was pure, it wasn't like coming from some place unhealthy, you'll love them through anything, you know, maybe not romantically, but that will always, always be there. And I do believe that like it shifts, just like friendships shift."

Kate Hudson also noted that accountability is important in an ending relationship since there are two people involved, so one cannot just "point out" the other person for their situation.

More about Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson's relationship

Kate Hudson, daughter of actress Goldie Hawn and singer Bill Hudson, married musician Chris Robinson on New Year's Eve in 2000, when Hudson was 21 and her career was taking off. The Academy Awards nominee also shares son Ryder with Chris, who was almost four years old at the time of their separation.

According to an October 2007 report by TMZ, Kate and Chris had signed a prenuptial agreement, and Chris did not seek spousal support. The same report states that at the time of the couple's divorce, rumors were spreading about Kate's involvement with Owen Wilson.

In 2024, Kate Hudson released her debut album, Glorious, and to promote it, she appeared on The Howard Stern Show on May 7, where she shared her feelings about her divorce. As reported by People the following day, the Bride Wars star said:

"My relationship with Chris was so beautiful and there was so much love there, but I really did grow out of it, and it was a very hard breakup. That was not an easy breakup; I was very in love with him, but it wasn't going to be the rest of my life."

She further praised her ex-husband, saying he is "brilliant and really funny."

According to a July 2024 report by People, Kate Hudson was also in an on-and-off relationship with Owen Wilson from 2006 to 2009. Furthermore, she briefly dated actor Dax Shepard after her divorce from Chris. Hudson then dated Matthew Bellamy from 2011 to 2014, and the two share a son.

Rumors of her dating Danny Fujikawa surfaced in 2017, and the couple welcomed a daughter in 2018. Later, Fujikawa and Hudson got engaged in 2021.

