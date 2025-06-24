"Where is Kristina Khorram?" "Where is victim 5?": BBC presenter questions missing links, cites "a lot of blank spaces" in Diddy's prosecution case

BBC presenter Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty recently appeared on the podcast Trial By Jury: Diddy, hosted by Laura Coates, on June 24, 2025. Notably, Mutanda-Dougherty discussed the alleged missing links associated with the rapper’s case, referring to his ongoing trial that started last month.

Ad

Coates claimed that the prosecution is reportedly planning to rest the case. Following this, the defense will allegedly begin the case, and there will be closing arguments.

During her conversation with Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty, Coates referred to the current situation of Diddy’s case, and Mutanda-Dougherty addressed “victim 3.” She claimed that it is “one of the biggest missing pieces” in Sean Combs’ case. She further stated that the victim is reportedly mentioned in the superseding indictment and continued:

Ad

Trending

“We were told by the prosecution that they were going to continue to prosecute the crimes they allege are related to victim 3? That hasn't happened. Another question is, where is victim 5? Another question, is where is Kristina Khorram? So there are a lot of blank spaces within what the prosecution have presented.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mutanda-Dougherty also claimed that, according to legal analysts, the prosecution had to rearrange a lot of things. They are allegedly not living up to everything that they promised at the beginning of the case. She also mentioned that the federal cases are not so easy and added:

“If you listen to what they've said and then you listen to their what is going to be a four hour long closing argument, you are gonna hear them say, do you remember when we said this? Well, that speaks to this element of this crime. It's almost a box ticking exercise.”

Ad

Additionally, she alleged, referring to Diddy’s ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Mia, that the above-mentioned process was helpful in their cases related to sex trafficking and forced labor. She ended by questioning whether the same process will work in a RICO case and continued:

“I feel like for a lot of the jurors it's going to be like, we keep hearing about Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff, you are the federal government, you're the big dogs of the United States of America, why is she not on the stand?”

Ad

Victim 3 reportedly not testifying in Diddy’s ongoing trial

As mentioned, Victim 3’s name is reportedly included in the superseding indictment. A report by CNN on May 29, 2025, stated that, as per the indictment, Sean Combs and his associates allegedly threatened and intimidated 3 victims.

The superseding indictment additionally claimed that the victims were also forced to engage in sexual activities by being in romantic relationships. The sexual acts reportedly included "Freak-Offs" that were also organized by Diddy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, a source close to the case, cited by CNN last month that the victim won’t be appearing at the stand. Although the insider did not disclose any other information, the source claimed that the victim "didn’t want" to testify.

While the victim’s identity has not been revealed until now, some sources for CNN alleged that the victim is Gina. She is another ex-girlfriend of Diddy, who has been mentioned multiple times during his ongoing trial.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the latest updates from the trial shared by CNN, cross-examination of Special Agent of Homeland Security Investigations, Joseph Cerciello, has ended on June 24, 2025. Furthermore, the prosecution has rested its case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More