"Where is Kristina Khorram?" "Where is victim 5?": BBC presenter questions missing links, cites "a lot of blank spaces" in Diddy's prosecution case

BBC presenter Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty recently appeared on the podcast Trial By Jury: Diddy, hosted by Laura Coates, on June 24, 2025. Notably, Mutanda-Dougherty discussed the alleged missing links associated with the rapper’s case, referring to his ongoing trial that started last month.
Coates claimed that the prosecution is reportedly planning to rest the case. Following this, the defense will allegedly begin the case, and there will be closing arguments.
During her conversation with Anoushka Mutanda-Dougherty, Coates referred to the current situation of Diddy’s case, and Mutanda-Dougherty addressed “victim 3.” She claimed that it is “one of the biggest missing pieces” in Sean Combs’ case. She further stated that the victim is reportedly mentioned in the superseding indictment and continued:
“We were told by the prosecution that they were going to continue to prosecute the crimes they allege are related to victim 3? That hasn't happened. Another question is, where is victim 5? Another question, is where is Kristina Khorram? So there are a lot of blank spaces within what the prosecution have presented.”
Mutanda-Dougherty also claimed that, according to legal analysts, the prosecution had to rearrange a lot of things. They are allegedly not living up to everything that they promised at the beginning of the case. She also mentioned that the federal cases are not so easy and added:
“If you listen to what they've said and then you listen to their what is going to be a four hour long closing argument, you are gonna hear them say, do you remember when we said this? Well, that speaks to this element of this crime. It's almost a box ticking exercise.”
Additionally, she alleged, referring to Diddy’s ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Mia, that the above-mentioned process was helpful in their cases related to sex trafficking and forced labor. She ended by questioning whether the same process will work in a RICO case and continued:
“I feel like for a lot of the jurors it's going to be like, we keep hearing about Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff, you are the federal government, you're the big dogs of the United States of America, why is she not on the stand?”
Victim 3 reportedly not testifying in Diddy’s ongoing trial
As mentioned, Victim 3’s name is reportedly included in the superseding indictment. A report by CNN on May 29, 2025, stated that, as per the indictment, Sean Combs and his associates allegedly threatened and intimidated 3 victims.
The superseding indictment additionally claimed that the victims were also forced to engage in sexual activities by being in romantic relationships. The sexual acts reportedly included "Freak-Offs" that were also organized by Diddy.
However, a source close to the case, cited by CNN last month that the victim won’t be appearing at the stand. Although the insider did not disclose any other information, the source claimed that the victim "didn’t want" to testify.
While the victim’s identity has not been revealed until now, some sources for CNN alleged that the victim is Gina. She is another ex-girlfriend of Diddy, who has been mentioned multiple times during his ongoing trial.
As per the latest updates from the trial shared by CNN, cross-examination of Special Agent of Homeland Security Investigations, Joseph Cerciello, has ended on June 24, 2025. Furthermore, the prosecution has rested its case.