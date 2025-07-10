Who is Alan Dershowitz? Candace Owens links lawyer who got Epstein a "reduced sentence" to financier's Harvard connection

The unsealing of court records on Jeffrey Epstein has brought fresh scrutiny to the disgraced financier’s connections to Alan Dershowitz, a high-profile attorney who helped secure Epstein’s controversial 2008 plea deal.

Ad

Conservative commentator Candace Owens recently highlighted Dershowitz’s connections to both Epstein and Harvard, where the lawyer taught for nearly five decades while Epstein managed mystifying access to campus even after s*x-crime convictions.

Alan Dershowitz is an American author and a leading defense attorney in high-profile criminal cases. The 85-year-old Brooklyn native first became famous by representing clients such as O.J. Simpson, Mike Tyson, and Jeffrey Epstein, whose controversial 2008 plea deal he helped negotiate.

Ad

Trending

In a July 9 episode of her podcast, Candace, Owens questioned how institutions like Harvard enabled Epstein’s continued influence. She said,

"He was given an office after he was found guilty of crimes against minors...Do you want to know who else was working at Harvard at that time?...Alan Dershowitz. You might know that name. Alan Dershowitz taught at Harvard from 1964 to 2013...He was one of the lawyers that was on Epstein's team that got him that reduced sentence for his crimes against minors in 2008."

Ad

Ad

Alan Dershowitz's connection to Jeffrey Epstein, explored

In 2008, Jeffrey Epstein was accused of s*xually abusing minors in Florida. Even though federal prosecutors had incriminating evidence, he was able to avoid federal prosecution, precipitated by a plea deal steered by Alan Dershowitz and other lawyers. He served only 13 months in a county jail under unusually lenient conditions, including daytime work release, while registering as a s*x offender.

Ad

Even after his conviction, Epstein continued to have connections with Harvard. Candace Owens reported that a CBS News university review in 2020 showed that he had visited campus more than 40 times since 2008 and had an office at a research center the foundation had funded. Harvard accepted $9 million from Epstein before refusing donations, but did not prohibit him from accessing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dershowitz wasn’t just Epstein’s lawyer; he was his longtime friend. The attorney has been accused by one of Epstein’s victims and has been placed in Epstein’s homes by flight logs and victim testimony, but has denied any wrongdoing. Unsealed court papers claim Epstein "required" Dershowitz to engage in s*xual intercourse with a minor, a charge the lawyer vehemently denies, pointing to an accusation recanted by the accuser.

Ad

The Department of Justice's review in July 2025 found that there was no evidence that Jeffrey Epstein maintained blackmail material or that his jailhouse death was anything but suicide, despite persistent theories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More