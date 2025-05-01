Who is Dr. Hal Puthoff? Parapsychologist talks about alleged "UFO base" in Australia's Mount Zeil in leaked Joe Rogan podcast clip

Recently, parapsychologist Dr. Hal Puthoff talked about the alleged "UFO base" supposedly located in Australia's Mount Zeil in a leaked clip from The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. In the leaked video, which was uploaded on YouTube on May 1 by the channel Psicoactivo Podcast, Puthoff can be heard alleging:

“One of our remote viewers... came up one day and said, 'I was looking around and I think I found a UFO base'... and one of the places that came up was Mount Zeil in Australia.”

Dr. Hal also passed on the alleged information to his "CIA contract monitor." Talking about the same, he further stated:

“So my CIA contract monitor says, 'Well, I know this CIA station keeper out in Australia. I think I'll call him... ask him about the Mount Zeil area.' So, he gave him a call and... [the station keeper] says, 'Oh, you mean where the UFOs are always flying around.'”

Harold Edward Puthoff, often known as Hal Puthoff, is an American electrical engineer and parapsychologist. The 88-year-old is well-known for his studies in laser physics, remote vision, and zero-point energy theories.

Dr. Hal Puthoff is a renowned parapsychologist who is now seemingly working for the CIA

Since October 2017, Dr. Hal Puthoff has been the vice president and co-founder of the Science & Technology division of To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, as per his LinkedIn profile. Prior to this, he was the CEO and president of EarthTech International, Inc., and the Institute for Advanced Studies at Austin.

Additionally, Stanford University awarded him a Ph.D. in quantum electronics. Further, in the late 1960s, Puthoff also developed an interest in the Church of Scientology.

Dr. Hal Puthoff claimed to have developed "remote viewing" skills in an article for a Scientology magazine, and he claimed the same in his 1977 book, Mind Reach. Puthoff also contributed to Scientology's Celebrity magazine in 1974.

However, Dr. Hal Puthoff broke off all ties to Scientology in the latter part of the 1970s. Then, as part of what they called the Stargate Project, Puthoff oversaw a program at the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) in the 1970s and 1980s to look into paranormal abilities.

He worked with another parapsychologist, Dr. Russell Targ, to examine the alleged psychic abilities of their colleagues, Uri Geller, Ingo Swann, Pat Price, Joseph McMoneagle, and others. At SRI, Puthoff and Targ conducted research on Uri Geller and concluded that Geller allegedly possessed psychic abilities, despite the fact that the experiment's controls were reportedly flawed.

Dr. Hal Puthoff and his colleagues also developed the zero-point field in the late 1980s and early 1990s using the stochastic electrodynamics model. It is a model of inertia as an electromagnetic drag force on accelerating particles created by contact.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hal Puthoff is seemingly currently working with the CIA. As per the organization's website, he is an expert in parapsychology and paraphysical phenomena. In 1972, he moved to SRI, where he is working on laser-related projects and studies in biofeedback and biofield measurements.

Puthoff has also overseen research for Ph.D. candidates in Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics at Stanford and is a patent holder in the fields of lasers and optical devices. His publications include more than 25 papers in professional journals and a textbook on lasers, which is extensively used at institutions in the United States and other countries.

After earning his Ph.D., he worked as a lecturer in the Department of Electrical Engineering and as a research associate at the Microwave Lab before joining the SRI team.

Further at Stanford, he created, patented, and designed a tunable Raman laser that emits high-power radiation over the infrared spectrum. Meanwhile, prior to enrolling at Stanford, the Chicago native earned a master's degree from the University of Florida in 1960.

Dr. Hal Puthoff is currently working on promoting the documentary Age of Disclosure. It tells the story of an alleged 80-year cover-up of the presence of non-human sentient life and a covert conflict between major nations to reverse engineer technologies of non-human origin. These studies are revealed in the film, which reportedly features 34 senior US Government insiders.

