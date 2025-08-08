Who is Gracie Elliot Teefey? All about Selena Gomez’s sister as singer says she’s “super unfazed” by her fame

Singer and actress Selena Gomez often gushes about her close bond with her younger half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. Despite their 20-year age gap, the two share an unbreakable connection, with Gomez frequently praising Gracie’s down-to-earth personality. During an appearance on Therapuss with Jake Shane, Gomez revealed that her 12-year-old sister remains "super unfazed" by her fame.

Gracie Elliot Teefey was born on June 12, 2013, to Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, and stepfather, Brian Teefey. Selena, 20 years old at the time, announced her mother's pregnancy on Twitter (now X) and expressed her excitement about being a big sister.

After Gracie was born, Selena tweeted and confirmed it, sharing her sister's full name and the date of birth. Unlike Gomez, who became famous as a child star on the Disney Channel, Gracie has spent her young life away from the entertainment industry.

During her interview with Jake Shane, when asked if Gracie Elliot Teefey understood how "iconic" Wizards of Waverly Place was, Selena Gomez replied,

"No. I will say, I am very happy. My sister's just...a very incredible 12-year-old. She's super unfazed by what...maybe other people would feel. She's not affected by any part of my life. She is a different last name, she's her own person, and I really love that."

Gomez also mentioned that her sister is aware of her work but remains largely uninterested.

"She's seen the show, but she's not interested in anything I'm doing, which is good...it's a very endearing and honest relationship. Even though she's 12, she's taught me so much," she said.

Gracie Elliot Teefey's occasional public appearances with Selena Gomez

Gracie Elliot Teefey has accompanied Selena Gomez to red carpet events, notably the 2019 premiere of Frozen II, when the sisters wore matching white gowns. Gomez remarked that Gracie managed the red carpet effortlessly, showing a confident attitude.

"I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, 'If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I'll take you off immediately.' And she's like, 'K,' and walked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers," she told BBC One's music show Sounds.

Despite keeping a low profile, Gracie has appeared in several of Selena Gomez's online posts. A TikTok video from 2021 showing the sisters reenacting a scene from 'Full House' went viral. Gracie Elliot Teefey has also been spotted in photos with other celebrity kids, including North West and Penelope Disick.

In 2023, Gracie attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, with Gomez dancing beside her. In a fan-captured moment, Swift hands Gracie her hat during the performance of 22.

While Gracie has taken part in some public events with her sister, she seems to lead a relatively normal life. Gomez has stressed that Gracie has her own interests and identity, separate from her career.

