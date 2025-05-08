Who is Jake Lively? Kjersti Flaa reacts after he seemingly jokes about Blake Lively's old comment on Taylor Swift & Ryan Reynolds

Jake Lively, nephew of actress Blake Lively, has piqued the interest of journalist Kjersti Flaa after he commented on a recent Instagram post from his aunt. His comment seemingly referenced Blake's ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. As per the Daily Mail on May 7, Jake Lively is the son of Blake Lively's older brother, Jason Lively, and his wife, Lani.

On April 27, Blake Lively shared a celebratory post about Wrexham A.F.C., the football team co-owned by her husband, Ryan Reynolds. While the post was lighthearted, Jake Lively's comment, "We have DRAGONSSS," alongside flame and dragon emojis, has raised eyebrows.

Jake Lively's comment on Blake Lively's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@blakelively)

Given the context of Blake’s legal dispute with Baldoni, many interpreted it as a throwback to her rumored text pitting her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift as her defending "dragons."

On May 7, 2025, Flaa took to her YouTube channel to react to Jake's comment, seemingly disapproving of it and stating that it was not a "smart move."

Kjersti Flaa's statements about Jake Lively's comment under Blake Lively's post, explored

Kjersti Flaa took to her podcast, Flaawsome Talk, to react to Jake Lively's comment under Blake Lively's Instagram post. Flaa pointed out how Lively had limited her comments to family members and close friends. She then read out Jake's comment and stated,

"He's basically mocking this entire situation and making it into a joke."

Flaa also expressed her bewilderment at Blake "allowing" Jake's comment. She said,

"She allowed it as well, which is so surprising to me... Why would she have anyone poking fun at the lawsuit like this? Because, as we know, it's so bad for her case every time something is mentioned, every time she's out in public. And then she's allowing someone to mock the entire thing on her Instagram? And we know all these comments are so carefully vetted."

Flaa further seemed to take a jab at Jake Lively, calling him "a struggling actor who looks like he is very into his own appearance."

More about Taylor Swift's involvement in the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of s*xual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defaming his reputation.

Baldoni also alleged that Lively used Reynolds and Taylor Swift to coerce him into rewriting scenes. As reported by CNN in January 2025, Justin presented court documents that featured alleged text messages between him and Blake.

One text purportedly has Lively referencing the series Game of Thrones.

“If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you,” the actress reportedly wrote.

Baldoni claimed that the "dragons" were a reference to Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift (Image via Getty)

As per Page Six in February 2025, an insider close to Swift reported to the outlet that the pop star felt "used" by Lively when the latter involved her in the legal drama. The Daily Mail also reported on May 3, 2025, that Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed with regard to the lawsuit.

Jake and Blake Lively are yet to respond to Kjersti Flaa's statements.

