Who is James Kawalya? Prayer Storm issues statement on withdrawal of content creator's videos from their platform 

Prayer Storm announced its decision to remove Pastor James Kawalya's content from its platform via a social media post on Friday, April 25. Kawalya is a Ugandan pastor who founded the Lifeway Church of Christ in Lugala. He joined the faith-based organization in July 2023.

Ad

Prayer Storm cited receiving concerning allegations against Kawalya as the reason behind their decision.

According to Pavielle, the "highest ranking witch" in Africa was involved in James Kawalya's birth at his mother's request. Kawalya was reportedly promised to the witch right after he was born and eventually started practicing witchcraft.

Ad

Trending

As reported by The Observer in January 2024, Kawalya worshipped Satan for 24 years until he found Jesus Christ in 1999.

James Kawalya's wife, Juliet Kawalya, is also a pastor at the Lifeway Church of Christ. The Apostle authored two books about his journey from a Satanist and a warlock to finding Jesus — DELIVERED FROM DEEP DARKNESS and FREEDOM FROM BONDAGES OF MY FATHER'S HOUSE.

Kawalya spoke about his transformation with Prayer Storm's founding pastor, James Aladiran, in an interview on October 23.

Ad

Ad

Prayer Storm explains why they removed James Kawalya's videos

Prayer Storm stated that a trusted source led them to discover James Kawalya a few years back. The organization invited Kawalya to hold his prayer ceremonies on their platform in July 2023. The Ugandan pastor delivered his testimony shortly afterward, recorded in a video by Prayer Storm in October 2023.

James Aladiran's organization platformed Kawalya at their public meetings "for 3 evenings in a row." Prayer Storm added in their message:

Ad

"This was done in good faith and we shared his videos to encourage the body of Christ as we have always done with our guests."

The organization first learned of "some serious allegations" regarding Kawalya's "personal conduct" in Uganda in February 2024. Prayer Storm looked into the matter, conducting an inquiry and reaching out to Kawalya both in writing and verbal communication.

Due to these allegations, the organization decided not to host Kawalya's preaching at its March 2024 conference. Regardless, the public wasn't made aware of the matter as Prayer Storm awaited more clarity and gave Kawalya the benefit of the doubt.

Ad

Ad

Prayer Storm claimed:

"Despite the passage of time, we have not received a satisfactory response from James Kawalya or his team in addressing the issues highlighted in the allegations conveyed to Prayer Storm."

They further added:

"As a result, several weeks ago, Prayer Storm reached the decision to withdraw his videos from our platform."

Prayer Storm acknowledged the impact of Kawalya's testimony about how he resorted to God. However, the organization confirmed it no longer has any ties with Kawalya or his ministry and "cannot therefore in good faith continue hosting and sharing his content."

Ad

The concluding note read:

"Here at Prayer Storm, we apologise for any hurt or confusion this may have caused to our friends and followers and we remain committed to mobilising a prayer movement and equipping believers to be increasingly fervent and strategic in intercession."

As of now, James Kawalya has yet to address Prayer Storm's decision about their affiliation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More