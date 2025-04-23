Who is Penn Badgley married to? All about Domino Kirke as actor opens up about expecting twins with her

On April 23, 2025, Penn Badgley appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about his personal life. As per People magazine, the actor's wife, Domino Kirke, had announced in February 2025 that they were expecting twins.

As per Elle, Domino Kirke was born into a family that had roots in the entertainment industry— being the daughter of Simon Kirke, the drummer for the rock band Bad Company, and Lorraine Kirke, a vintage shop owner and interior designer

While her sisters, Jemima, best known for the TV series Girls and Lola, known for the TV show Mozart in the Jungle, went the acting route, Domino went down a different path.

She trained to be a doula and a Reiki practitioner and eventually co-founded Carriage House Birth, an organization that supports pregnant women. In 2021, she co-wrote Life After Birth: Portraits of Love and the Beauty of Parenthood, which examined postpartum experiences.

Penn Badgley's statements on the Call Her Daddy podcast

On Wednesday, Penn Badgley sat down with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper and revealed his sentiments on fatherhood. When Cooper asked Badgley whether he was ready for the birth of his twins, the actor replied,

"Who could be? Um, yeah, as ready as we could be."

The Gossip Girl star also remarked on the touching moment of seeing his twin babies' sonogram, stating,

"As an only child, it's very touching to see them already so together. They're so together. There is one shot of them where they look like they were just hanging out in a hot tub."

Badgley commented that two of his best qualities as a father are listening and apologising to his children, which he feels men do not do enough.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's relationship explored

Domino Kirke appeared on Penn Badgley's podcast Podcrushed in October 2022 and revealed that the couple crossed paths in 2014 at a meatball shop in New York City.

Kirke admitted she wasn't serious about getting into a relationship when they first started dating in a since-deleted interview with HeyMama. She had said,

"I was sort of getting used to being a single mom, maybe a little too used to it. I had a really good thing with my kid and we were like this little team. Penn and I were dating, but it wasn't nearly as serious as it is now, of course. I didn't think marriage was in the cards for us."

Kirke has a son named Cassius Riley from her prior relationship with musician Morgan O'Kane.

The You actor commented that their bond deepened through their shared Baha’i faith, which he said helped shape his views on love.

In an interview with People magazine in 2018, Penn Badgley said,

“I don’t think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love. [Domino and I] very much had a romantic beginning, and I think that you discover in marriage that what sustains a marriage for decades—there are less and less people who can tell us this—but I think it has something to do with [divine] love.”

According to Elle, Badgley and Kirke got married in two ceremonies in 2017. The first was a simple civil ceremony in Brooklyn with 40 guests, followed by a grand reception at a house belonging to Kirke’s mother in upstate New York, with 200 guests, including famous names such as Mariska Hargitay and Heidi Klum.

The pair welcomed James, their first child together, on August 20, 2020. In February 2025, Kirke announced her surprise pregnancy on Instagram and revealed they were expecting twins.

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke are expecting their twins to be delivered in summer 2025.

