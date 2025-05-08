"Why are we coming in the bathroom to make beats?": Ali Siddiq says he would have "whooped the s*it" out of Diddy

On the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, American stand-up comedian Ali Siddiq commented on Diddy's ongoing legal situation.

Ali was brought on as a guest, with his conversation with Shannon Sharpe resulting in plenty of viral moments stemming from their discussion around Sean "Diddy" Combs.

In a clip, from the episode, titled "I would’ve whooped the sh*t out of Diddy," which was uploaded to YouTube on Thursday (May 8), the comedian explores Sean Combs' ongoing legal unfolding.

Siddiq cites that he was actively following the "Fall of Diddy," when explaining how he would've dealt with the situation if he was involved with Combs.

"Hollywood people saying that people did certain things to them or said some things to them, or tried them. Don't nobody ever do that to me cause the energy I give off is it's going to be met with extreme force," Ali Siddiq stated.

Their discussion seemingly revolved around the various allegations that led to the arrest of Sean Combs on September 16, 2024. Ali and Shannon's discussion appears to allude to actress Crystal McKinney's accusation of being s*xually assaulted in 2003.

According to Crystal, Combs supposedly drugged her and forced her to perform "oral s*x" on him, in the bathroom of a New York City recording studio, over 20 years ago.

Ali suggests if Diddy invited him into a bathroom to "make music," their interaction would have gone very differently, stating:

"Why are we coming in the bathroom to make beats like I'm confused. It's like when I saw the man talking about Diddy coming down with a robe on, open, with no clothes on. I would have whooped the sh*t out of Diddy if I came down and you got your meat out, and we supposed to have a meeting.

Shannon counters Ali by suggesting that in reality he would likely not fight a naked man, to which the comedian responds:

"You going to get your naked a** kicked man."

Jury Selection for Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking and racketeering trial set to close on Friday

According to latest reports, jury selection in Sean "Diddy" Combs' upcoming federal trial is set to wrap up on Friday, with opening statements scheduled for Monday (May 12).

The Bad Boy Records CEO currently faces life in prison over serious s*x trafficking and racketeering charges. Sean Combs has been charged with:

One count of racketeering conspiracy

Two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion,

Two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment against Diddy accuses him of coercing and abusing women for several years using a powerful network of associates and employees, who allegedly silenced victims through "blackmail, violence, kidnapping, and arson".

The jury for Sean Combs' "high-profile" federal trial is expected to be finalized by tomorrow. While the selection process was originally scheduled to end on Wednesday (May 7), both legal parties opted to extend the period to decide which of the 45 finalists needed to be dismissed.

Over the past week, Judge Arun Subramanian conducted multiple "individual interviews," in Manhattan’s federal court. The aim was to assess the prospective jurors' ability to remain impartial in what is expected to be a highly emotional and intense trial.

Sean Combs was reportedly present throughout this process, seated in court, as Judge Arun questioned jurors.

Sean Combs is seen out and about on November 10, 2023, in London, United Kingdom. (Image via Getty/MEGA)

Opening statements for the upcoming federal trial will begin on May 12, 2025, with proceedings expected to last for a total of two months.

The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all his charges, but if convicted, could result in him spending the rest of his life behind bars. Among the several disturbing allegations placed against Sean Combs, one particular claim garnered millions of interactions online.

According to prosecutors, the Bad Boy Records CEO hosted events, known as "Freak Offs," where women were allegedly drugged and coerced into s*x acts while being filmed.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been held without bail, at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since his arrest last September.

Sean Combs' attorneys argue that the prosecutors are criminalizing consensual adult relationships, maintaining that all allegations are "exaggerated" and are based on misinterpretations.

