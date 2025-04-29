Why was Rev William Barber arrested? Activist priest and podcast host arrested while praying inside Capitol

Yale professor and social justice activist Reverend William Barber II was arrested for a protest inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda on Monday, April 28, 2025. Religion News Service (RNS) reported that William plans to hold several demonstrations to protest against the new budget bill.

Ad

According to the non-profit organization Repairers of the Breach, founded by William J. Barber, the pastor alongside some "faith leaders" gathered at the Capitol building's steps Monday morning to demand a "moral budget America's poor and working people".

St. Francis Springs Prayer Center's director Steve Swayne, and spiritual writer, Rev. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove prayed with William Barber.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 61-year-old activist, who co-hosts a podcast titled A Breach Repairer’s Song alongside Yara Allen, held a Moral Monday address to protest against the budget earlier at the Supreme Court on April 28. Around the afternoon, US Capitol Police arrested William and two others. Other protesters were cleared from the premises of the Capitol building.

According to The Independent, a spokesperson for the Capitol Police said demonstration inside any U.S. government building were:

Ad

"not allowed in any form, to include but not limited to sitting, kneeling, group praying, singing, chanting, etc."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The spokesperson explained the protesters initially prayed quietly, but the session soon became loud:

"That is when we gave them multiple warnings to stop or they would be arrested. The[y] didn't stop."

The spokesperson further said the Capitol rotunda was not a premise for press to be present unless it is prior-approved for an event. Bishop William Barber and the two others who were arrested faced charges for "crowding, obstructing, or incommoding".

Ad

Reverend William Barber breaks silence after his arrest

Following his release from the police custody shortly after the arrest on Monday, pastor William Barber spoke to Religion News Service. He said:

"To think that we went in to pray, pray against the budget, but to pray nonetheless, and the order now is that, evidently, if you pray, you are seen as violating the rules of the Rotunda."

Ad

The pastor reportedly added:

"What we hope is that folks will see this and it will begin to remove some of the fear, and people will understand that this is the time — now; that we must engage in nonviolent direct action to register our discontent."

Expand Tweet

Ad

For William, who relies on walking sticks due to a chronic illness, as reported by RNS, the arrest and the following procedures were agonizing. However, he described his interchange with the law officials as "cordial".

William's non-profit Repairers of the Breach mentioned that the demonstration at the Capitol Building did not reflect a fight between the left and the right, but rather raised awareness about the right vs. wrong.

"It's about building a nation that chooses life over death, justice over greed, and love over hate," the organization added.

Criticizing the arrest over prayer and a peaceful protest, the organization highlighted the need to "build a true democracy".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More