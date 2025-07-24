Will Jax Taylor return to The Valley's next season? Perez Hilton reacts to Brittany Cartwright addressing their divorce and his exit from the show

Perez Hilton recently commented on The Valley fame, Brittany Cartwright's recent appearance on Andy Cohen's show, where she talked about Jax Taylor. During the July 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cartwright addressed the recent exit of her estranged husband from the Bravo reality series following season 2.

For the unversed, in a July 16 statement to US Weekly, Jax Taylor confirmed that he is not returning for The Valley season 3. He said that he would be "stepping away" from season 3 of the show to focus on his "mental health," "sobriety," and "coparenting." Brittany Cartwright described his departure as "a great decision" when asked about it in the Watch What Happens Live episode.

Cartwright, who had filed for divorce from Taylor in the summer of 2024, was asked by Cohen if their divorce was finalized. To that, she replied, "Unfortunately, no." Perez Hilton, in his July 24 YouTube video, reported and reacted to her comments.

"According to Britney, it all came down to the paperwork deadline. She said both of them didn't send in all [their] stuff at the right time. So, the new date is now October 15th. And the mama promises that it's going to happen this time. Mark your calendars... With the divorce, though, she'll still be stuck with him for life because they share a four-year-old son, and he's still the father," Hilton said.

Hilton also commented on Taylor's exit from The Valley and alleged that he was "fired" from the show.

"As I mentioned recently, Jax was reportedly fired from the Valley, though publicly he said that he chose to leave to focus on his sobriety," he said.

Brittany Cartwright was asked by Cohen if she knew about Taylor's decision to quit the show before the news was made public. She said that she "found out the night before." She added that it was "a great decision" made by "everyone" involved. Hilton, who had earlier claimed that Jax Taylor was "fired" from The Valley, highlighted Cartwright's use of the word "everyone."

"She says, quote, 'I found out the night before and I was like, that was a great decision by everyone.' Everyone is the keyword there. So, no surprises for me," Hilton said.

Jax Taylor's The Valley exit is tied to recovery and coparenting with Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor, who earlier opened up about his cocaine and alcohol addiction on the March 4 episode of the Hot Mic podcast, took treatment at a rehab facility last year. Jax Taylor and his Vanderpump Rules co-star Brittany Cartwright share a four-year-old son.

Cartwright had been living separately and filed for divorce last year, ending five years of marriage. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are both co-parenting their son, Cruz.

Ahead of the finale of The Valley season 2 reunion, which aired on July 22, Taylor released a statement on July 16 and made his decision to leave the show public. The statement shared with Us Weekly read:

"After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I'll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley. Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself — especially for our son, Cruz.”

On the July 22 episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Brittany Cartwright was asked to describe her current relationship with Jax Taylor. She described it as "horrible." Earlier, on the June 18 episode of the show, Taylor apologized to Cartwright and the public for his behavior.

