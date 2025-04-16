The Valley season 2 premiere recap: Jax and Brittany navigate separation while Kristen and Luke face engagement tension

The Valley returned for its second season on April 15, 2025, on Bravo. The show continues to follow the lives of former Vanderpump Rules cast members and their friends as they manage relationships, parenting, and life in the suburbs. The premiere episode, titled Separation Anxiety focused on couples facing conflict.
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s separation was the main storyline, with scenes showing tension over co-parenting and boundaries. Jesse and Michelle Lally also faced conflict, including a heated exchange about their daughter. Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick moved forward with their relationship, discussing engagement despite surrounding drama.
The episode also featured a conversation between Kristen and Janet Caperna about past comments on Kristen’s pregnancy. As the season 2 of The Valley began, relationship issues and unresolved tensions shaped the stories of each couple.
Jax and Brittany’s separation turns tense amid custody conflict in The Valley season 2
This episode of The Valley opened with Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright still separated and navigating co-parenting. Tensions escalated as Brittany confided in Michelle Lally about Jax flipping a coffee table toward her after he found out she was exchanging flirtatious messages with another man. Jax discussed the incident with Jesse Lally, who told him he had “no emotional regulation.”
“Show me a guy that wouldn’t handle the situation the way I handled it,” Jax said in a talking-head interview.
At Brittany’s rooftop white party, the tension continued. Jesse, who was co-parenting with Michelle, taunted her by saying he might move their daughter to Orange County, where his new girlfriend lived. When asked by a producer if he brought it up just to provoke Michelle, Jesse answered, "one hundred percent."
“He will do whatever it takes to hurt me. He said it when I left him that he will do anything to ruin my life,” Michelle told producers.
Kristen and Luke moved forward while others faced relationship challenges
While several cast members dealt with separation or ongoing problems, Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick took a different path. In the season premiere, Luke was seen proposing on a boat, asking Kristen if she would be the “catch” of his life. They later shared that they were expecting a child together.
Meanwhile, Kristen accused Jason Caperna of removing his wedding ring when going out, while his wife, Janet, stayed home with their newborn. In another moment, Janet told Nia Booko that her husband, Danny, had been “grabbing asses” while she looked after their three children. Michelle appeared in tears,
“I just want to fucking get divorced and never talk to him again," she told her frirends.
Kristen and Janet confront past comments about pregnancy
At Brittany’s white party, Kristen Doute and Janet Caperna addressed a lingering conflict from the previous summer. Kristen brought up comments Janet made on a podcast, where she said she didn’t want Kristen’s pregnancy to go “full term.” Janet apologised but explained she had been upset after hearing Zach Wickham allegedly said, “He doesn’t care if you miscarry.”
Kristen did not excuse Zach’s words but asked Janet to take personal responsibility in The Valley. Janet attempted a second apology, calling Zach’s actions “demonic,” but Kristen said the apology felt insincere and asked her to separate her apology from Zach’s behaviour.
The Valley season 2 will continue with new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo, and episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day.