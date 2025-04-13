Bravo announces RHOSLC cast is set to appear in Below Deck Down Under season 4

Below Deck Down Under will feature a major Bravo crossover as the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is set to appear as charter guests in the upcoming fourth season. On April 12, 2025, Bravo made the official announcement through social media, confirming the collaboration.

Ad

“🚨 ALL CREW, ALL CREW… Little Girl! 🚨 Below Deck Down Under Season 4 just started filming with a first-ever Real Housewives crossover charter featuring the full cast of #RHOSLC," the caption read.

The Housewives set to appear include Britani Bateman, Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Brownyn Newport, and Whitney Rose. This crossover marks the first full cast collaboration between The Real Housewives franchise and Below Deck.

Ad

Trending

While Heather Gay previously appeared in Below Deck Adventure, this event marks a new milestone for Bravo crossovers. Fans reacted with excitement, and the announcement featured a photo of Mary Cosby and Angie Katsanevas posing with Below Deck regulars, confirming the cast’s participation.

Captain Jason returns to Below Deck Down Under, joined by Daisy Kelliher and Chef Ben

Ad

Captain Jason Chambers will continue as the main cast member aboard the superyacht, leading the crew for another charter season. Alongside him, two known faces will take on central roles: Daisy Kelliher will serve as Chief Stew, and Chef Ben Robinson will handle the kitchen.

"Captain Jason has enlisted the help of some familiar faces for the upcoming season…Daisy as Chief Stew and Chef Ben! 🛥️" the caption further read.

Ad

Both are returning from previous Below Deck seasons and were featured in the photo released during the official announcement. Daisy, who worked with Captain Glenn on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, is now joining Down Under for her first season on the spin-off.

Chef Ben, known for his appearances on Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean, is also returning to the galley. The inclusion of both cast members is expected to bring continuity and familiarity to longtime viewers.

Ad

In the post’s comment sections, fans expressed enthusiasm.

“We have waited too long for this,” wrote Andy Cohen on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Below Deck alum Kate Chastain posted, “Hi @bravo @51minds, I’d like to book a charter,” referring to production company 51 Minds.

Could this open doors for more Bravo crossovers?

Ad

With Bravo confirming the full RHOSLC cast’s appearance in Below Deck Down Under, questions have emerged about potential future crossovers involving other Housewives cities or Bravo shows. This is the first time the entire cast of a Real Housewives series will appear on Below Deck, signaling a possible direction for future seasons.

Bravo’s choice to make this their first official crossover may indicate a trial run for other similar collaborations. For now, Bravo viewers await a premiere date and further details on the RHOSLC charter episodes, expected to air later in 2025.

Ad

Chef Ben Robinson returns despite calling Below Deck “mentally in jail”

Ad

Chef Ben Robinson is returning to Below Deck Down Under season 4 after several years away from the franchise. Robinson, who was part of the original Below Deck cast until season 4 and later appeared in Below Deck Mediterranean season 4, had previously spoken about the demanding nature of the job. In a 2020 interview with the Mirror,

“I got three hours sleep a night. I didn’t get a break, I just worked all the time,” he shared.

Ad

He described the experience as isolating and added that it was like being "mentally in jail," and "tough.”

Watch previous episodes of Below Deck Down Under currenlty streaming on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More