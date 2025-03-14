“It is a little daunting” – Southern Hospitality star Joe opens up about the challenges of being a reality TV couple

Southern Hospitality season 3 concluded on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The Bravo series, which follows the personal and professional lives of staff members at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, featured major developments in Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese’s relationship.

The couple, who started dating in April 2024, spoke about navigating the challenges of being a reality TV couple.

“It is a little daunting being a reality TV couple,” Joe told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 6.

He explained that many couples on reality television struggle to sustain their relationships under public scrutiny. However, Joe expressed confidence in his and Maddi’s bond, stating they were in a strong position.

Unlike other reality couples, their connection began with friendship before turning romantic. He also emphasized that his priority was Maddi’s happiness, even over their television careers.

Southern Hospitality's Joe opens up about his relationship with Maddi

Joe and Maddi’s relationship dates back to their time as coworkers before Southern Hospitality premiered in 2022. While many reality show couples face pressure due to public perception, Joe said their foundation gave them an advantage.

“I think we’re a special case because we were best friends before the show, and I think it wasn’t forced,” he told Us Weekly.

He acknowledged that the reality TV environment can impact relationships but stated that he was not afraid of it. Joe also revealed that he and Maddi had discussions about maintaining their relationship despite the challenges of fame.

“I looked at her, I’m like, ‘Hey, if it ever gets too complicated, I choose you over a TV 1,000 times out of 1,000 [times],’” he shared.

He added that making their relationship public can be difficult, but he had no doubts about their future together. Despite his confidence, Joe admitted that his initial plans for their future were a bit ambitious. He previously thought he and Maddi would move in together soon, but has since adjusted his expectations.

“I think I kind of got a little ahead of myself with a one-year plan, because it’s hard for me and Maddi to even have a one-week plan,” he explained.

Maddi’s career as a DJ often requires her to travel on short notice, making long-term planning difficult. During Southern Hospitality season 3, Joe and Maddi had a fake wedding in Las Vegas, which later led to a serious conversation about their future.

Joe had asked Maddi about moving in together, which made her hesitant. However, by the end of the season, they were on the same page again. Joe reflected on their journey, saying:

“If you were to tell me a year ago or a year and a half ago [that] I would be in love and together with Maddi, I would call you crazy.”

What happened in Southern Hospitality season 3

Joe and Maddi’s relationship in Southern Hospitality season 3 was filled with tension. While Joe initially described their dynamic as “amazing,” flashbacks and conversations with friends revealed cracks beneath the surface.

He admitted to spending almost every night at Maddi’s place on Daniel Island, which left him feeling drained due to long commutes and Uber expenses. Meanwhile, Maddi rarely stayed at his apartment in downtown Charleston. During a golf game, Joe shared his frustrations with Bradley Carter and Will Kulp, both of whom questioned the imbalance in their relationship.

Bradley, in particular, did not hold back his opinion. In a confessional, he joked that Joe would do whatever Maddi asked, saying:

“If Maddi says jump, Joe says, hi, hi, mommy.”

During Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 9, Maddi admitted to feeling overwhelmed by Joe’s expectations and desire to move in together. The couple’s issues came to a head during a public argument at Republic, where Joe acted like the boss in front of his Atlanta friends, prompting Maddi to roll her eyes. The ongoing friction led TJ Dinch to remark:

“I guess the honeymoon’s over.”

Southern Hospitality is available to stream on Bravo.

