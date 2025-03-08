"You're her backup, but you don't back her up" — Southern Hospitality star Joe weighs in on Will and Emmy's relationship

Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley shared his thoughts on Will Kulp and Emmy Sharrett’s relationship in a Us Weekly interview, published on March 7, 2025. The Bravo series, which follows the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina, aired its season 3 finale and reunion on March 6, 2025.

During the reunion, tensions escalated as Emmy addressed past allegations against Will while he remained backstage, opting not to participate in the discussion. Joe later commented on the situation

“He [Will] needs to have that mindset. Like, ‘I can be Emmy’s backup if she needs me to be her backup.’ That’s what [a] relationship is. It’s not like, ‘Oh, yeah, she’s really good as my backup,’” he said.

Joe added:

“Emmy’s a star. You’re her backup, but you don’t back her up.”

He expressed frustration over Will’s absence, particularly after the latter had assured him a day before that he would be present. The reunion also revisited previous claims about Will’s interactions with a brunette woman while in law school, which led to discussions about trust in his relationship with Emmy.

Will’s absence at the reunion of Southern Hospitality

During the season 3 reunion of Southern Hospitality, Emmy shared that while Will was present at the studio, he ultimately chose not to join the cast on stage, stating concerns about his mental health.

"I don’t want to diminish his love for me because he can’t be here to say it himself," she explained.

Joe, however, questioned Will’s decision, recalling that they had spoken at a Super Bowl party the day before.

"He goes, ‘Hey, man, I’m definitely going to show up for my girlfriend tomorrow,’" he said.

Joe Bradley added that he was disappointed when Will did not follow through. For Joe, the issue was not about clearing Will’s name but about showing support for Emmy. He mentioned that he has a "big soft spot" for Emmy and believes she deserves someone who will stand by her side.

Joe further said that Emmy appeared to be fully invested in the relationship on the show, while Will’s actions raised doubts. As the reunion continued, the cast discussed the allegations regarding Will’s time at law school, where he was accused of allowing a brunette woman to stay with him and attend a formal event with him.

Will maintained that Emmy was aware of the situation, but the discussion at the reunion of Southern Hospitality fueled further questions about their bond.

Joe’s perspective on Will and Emmy’s future

Southern Hospitality star Joe acknowledged that his frustrations with Will stemmed from a place of concern.

"All of my frustration … it is out of love. It’s like hard love," he explained.

While he still considers Will a friend, he said that the situation could have been handled differently. Looking ahead, Emmy remains hopeful about her relationship with Will and previously told US Weekly in December 2024,

"Will has 110 percent been faithful to me," she said.

She also expressed optimism about their future, hinting at a possible engagement by the end of the year. Joe, however, offered a different perspective. Joe mentioned that he believes Will might propose, but he feels Emmy should not accept if Will sees her as his "backup."

Joe noted in the interview that Emmy appears to be regaining her confidence, as she continues to focus on her work despite the ongoing discussions.

"I see Emmy, she’s been killing it at work recently," he said.

Fans can watch the episodes of Southern Hospitality on Bravo.

