"Not what you want to hear from your ex-wife": Zack Peter quips about Brittany Cartwright claiming Jax Taylor has "no stamina" in bed

YouTuber and host of the No Filter With Zack Peter podcast, Zack Peter recently streamed a new episode where he spoke on reality TV star Brittany Cartwright's relationship with Jax Taylor.

The one-hour episode, uploaded to YouTube on Thursday (May 1), finds the podcaster exploring Brittany's recent statements on her relationship with ex-husband Jax Taylor.

On April 29, Brittany Cartwright sat down for an exclusive interview with Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, where she stated:

"There was times when he was about a seven or an eight, but majority of the time, no stamina—no nothing... I’d say a two or three."

Around the 43-minute mark, Zack recounts Brittany Cartwright's conversation with Andy Cohen, citing the podcaster asked The Valley star a "very shady" question. He explained:

"She said that she would give him a two or a three out of 10 which everybody was like "What?"."

Brittany and Jax Peter reportedly separated in February 2024. According to reports, the pair have been navigating a "tense co-parenting" relationship for their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, over the past year.

Zack Peter recounts Brittany seemingly rating her partner's performance in the bedroom when she claimed Jax didn't have the "stamina".

"She's like "Oh Lord there were at least times when he was about a seven or an eight but she said most of the time he was a two or a three because he didn't have any stamina". Not what you want you know to hear from your ex-wife," Zack Peter stated.

The podcaster continues by highlighting Brittany Cartwright's ranking of Jax on a supposed "manipulation scale," claiming he never expected them to have lasted long.

He also shades the reality TV star's recent statements on the Watch What Happens Live podcast, calling them "tacky".

"She said in terms of his manipulation, where Jax ranks on the manipulation scale, she gives him a 10/10 out of 10. I never had faith in them, I was surprised that they lasted as long as they did but I don't know it's just kind of tacky to talk about your ex-husband's performance a bit," Peter continued.

"I don’t think she’s that kind of person." - Jax Taylor speaks on his relationship with Brittany Cartwright

Jax Peter and Brittany Cartwright are regulars on the reality TV show The Valley, with both individuals reportedly wading through their separation and co-parenting situation this season.

On an episode of In the Mind of Jax Taylor podcast, aired on May 1, the former Vanderpump Rules star responded to a fan's question suggesting Brittany "purposely sought out" Jax to get placed on TV.

"I get this question all the time. I want to say I hope not. Her mom knew who I was, but she told me she never knew who I was. I want to give her the benefit of the doubt and say no, she didn’t know. I don’t think she would have done something like that … I don’t think she’s that kind of person," Jax Taylor responded.

Before Brittany Cartwright's statements on the Andy Cohen Watch What Happens Live podcast, which garnered significant attention online, her ex-husband seemingly revealed his own NSFW confession.

Earlier last month, Jax brought out s*x therapist Dr. Emily Morse for an exclusive interview on his podcast In the Mind of a Man. In the episode, uploaded to YouTube on April 2, the reality TV star stated:

"Faking orgasms, now do men do this? Yes, because I have. I don't mean to fake it, but there's just some times where you're just like, I’m not gonna get there."

Jax Taylor went on to claim that while getting intimate he would "stop early". The reality TV star explained:

"I'll stop it early and be like, 'You know what? I really, really like you. I don't think we should do this right now. So, it takes the pressure off me. I would rather her tell her friends that he was so sweet, he wanted to wait rather than he can't c-m when he's with me. That's a little more embarrassing."

Fans interested in keeping up with Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's ongoing drama can tune into Season 2 of The Valley, which airs new episodes every Tuesday.

