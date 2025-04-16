The Valley season 2: List of cast members explored

The Valley season 2 premiered on April 15, 2025, bringing back familiar faces and introducing a few new ones to the Bravo reality series. Set in the San Fernando Valley, the show follows a group of friends as they navigate relationships, parenthood, and personal growth.

This season features 12 returning cast members, three recurring newcomers, and guest appearances by well-known names from Vanderpump Rules.

The Valley season 2 has 12 returning cast members

1.Jax Taylor

Jax returns to the show while facing personal challenges, including his separation from Brittany and his time in an in-patient mental health treatment centre. He later revealed that he was diagnosed with two conditions and began working toward stability, which will be addressed throughout the season.

2. Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright (Image via Instagram @brittany)

Brittany is back and adjusting to a new chapter amid her divorce from Jax. While co-parenting their son Cruz, she’s focused on creating a life on her own terms. The season captures how she processes her emotions and sets boundaries during and after the breakup.

3. Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute (Image via Instagram @kristendoute)

Kristen continues her journey with partner Luke Broderick, and this season marks a major milestone—their engagement in Hawaii. After past ups and downs in her personal life, Kristen now appears focused on building a stable future, managing her business, and considering motherhood.

4. Luke Broderick

Luke Broderick (Image via Instagram @luke__broderick)

Luke returns alongside Kristen and proposes during the group’s Hawaii trip. A nature-loving Colorado native, Luke is adjusting to life in the Valley and supporting Kristen in their shared goals. The couple juggles responsibilities, including their dogs and multiple businesses.

5. Danny Booko

Danny remains a steady presence in the friend circle. He and Jax share a long-standing bond from their Michigan roots. As a father of three young children with Nia, Danny’s story in this season of The Valley focuses on family priorities, home life, and continuing friendships within the group.

6. Nia Sanchez Booko

Nia Sanchez Booko (Image via Instagram @realniasanchez)

Nia is balancing the demands of motherhood with three kids under the age of two. The former Miss USA leans on her support system while navigating her evolving role in the group. Her friendship with Brittany remains central as she adapts to parenting and marriage life.

7. Jesse Lally

Jesse Lally (Image via Instagram @jesselally)

Jesse is back after his split from Michelle, which becomes a key storyline in season 2 of The Valley. He’s co-parenting their daughter while remaining active in the luxury real estate world. Jesse is also adjusting to life as a single father, managing emotional changes and trying to remain grounded.

8. Michelle Saniei Lally

Michelle Saniei (Image via Instagram @michelle.saniei)

Michelle returns with a new partner, Aaron Nosler. Her storyline highlights her experience co-parenting with Jesse and integrating her new relationship into the friend group. Professionally, she continues to mentor others in real estate while managing personal changes.

9. Jason Caperna

Jason and Janet (Image via Instagram @jasonpcaperna)

Jason, a level-headed attorney, is back and settling into fatherhood with wife Janet. Known for his logical approach, he often plays the role of mediator. Jason’s balance between work and family is explored further this season, especially as he and Janet adapt to parenting.

10. Janet Caperna

Janet returns with a focus on being a first-time mother. Previously working as an executive assistant, she’s taken a break to care for their newborn. With long-time ties to Brittany and Kristen, Janet maintains her friendships while adjusting to the realities of new parenthood.

11. Jasmine Goode

Jasmine Goode (Image via Instagram @jasminegoode_)

Jasmine, formerly part of Bachelor Nation and a SURver, is focused on her real estate career with Michelle’s mentorship. She returns with her girlfriend Melissa, and their evolving relationship is shown more this season of The Valley.

12. Zack Wickham

Zack is Brittany’s longtime best friend and continues to be the group’s trusted confidant. As the only single member last season, this time he’s joined by his boyfriend Benji, who makes more appearances.

New recurring cast members in this season of The Valley include Melissa Carelli (Jasmine’s girlfriend), Aaron Nosler (Michelle’s boyfriend), and Benji Quach (Zack’s partner). Their increased presence brings new interactions and storylines, especially during the Hawaii group trip.

Guest appearances by Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies.

The Valley premiere episode is currently available to stream on Bravo and Peacock.

