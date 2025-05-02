Will P Diddy's trial be televised? Perez Hilton says he can't wait to see the "other pieces of evidence" feds have put together against the rapper

Social media commentator Perez Hilton weighed in on the ongoing legal battle surrounding P Diddy (Sean Combs), in his latest YouTube video dated May 2, 2025. According to a USA Today article dated May 1, 2025, Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and later charged with multiple accusations, including racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Ad

In his video, Hilton noted that P Diddy had “pleaded not guilty” to all five federal charges and had turned down a plea deal offered to him. However, with a slew of lawsuits —some dating back to allegations from 1991- Hilton stated the case against the rapper was substantial.

"And I can’t wait to see all the other pieces of evidence that the feds have," he remarked.

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to BBC News, while pretrial proceedings have been accessible to the public and media, P Diddy's trial will not be televised. Hilton acknowledged this fact in his video and reassured followers that he would be "covering" all details of the case in his future videos.

"Unfortunately, the trial will not be televised, but I will be covering it for you and media will be allowed inside the courtroom," he explained.

Ad

In the aforementioned video, Hilton mocked the defense’s anticipated arguments, stating that "the lawyers" had already "telegraphed" what to expect when the trial begins later this month.

“Everything was consensual. You’re all judging me cuz I’m a swinger and I’m a black man. This is injustice. This is corruption. I’m innocent," he added.

The commentator then stated that there were "multiple women" who would be "testifying" against Diddy in this case. And the federal prosecutors already had substantial evidence from P Diddy's ex-girlfriend,Casandra Ventura's case, who sued him in late 2023, accusing him of abuse and r*pe.

Ad

"Some like Cassie on the record, meaning naming themselves. It was also recently determined that that Cassie hotel security camera footage will be admissible in court," Hilton noted.

Perez Hilton discusses the procedure of selection of prospective jurors for P Diddy’s s*x-trafficking case trial

P Diddy at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

As per the NBC News article dated April 29, 2025, hundreds of New Yorkers were summoned to federal court in Manhattan for the upcoming s*x trafficking trial of P Diddy.

Ad

In his YouTube video, Perez Hilton broke down the process of jury selection for his audience, highlighting the steps that the court was taking to ensure both efficiency and sensitivity.

"Subramanian said he wanted to seat a jury of 12 and six alternates in 3 days," Hilton reported in his video.

Hilton further noted that Judge Subramanian planned to approach the questioning of potential jurors for the P Diddy trial in a way that respects their privacy.

Ad

"The judge said that the questioning of potential jurors, which begins on Monday, would be conducted in a way to protect the juror’s privacy, including possible disclosures about experiences with s*xual or domestic abuse," Hilton explained.

The court had requested a total of 600 potential jurors for the process. To protect those wishing to speak confidentially, Hilton explained that Judge Subramanian had taken extra measures:

Ad

"If prospective jurors want to speak privately, they will go into the judge’s chambers where the media will be excluded. He said the transcript for those parts would also be sealed," he said.

Hilton elaborated that during the selection process, "the court will call 50 jurors each day to the 26th-floor courtroom in Manhattan" and "each juror" would either be "excused for cause" or "asked to return to the main courtroom for further questioning".

Ad

"The goal is to narrow the group to 45 people who will each be interviewed separately with two attorneys from each side present," he said.

The NBC News article also stated that a 72-question survey was proposed by P Diddy's legal team for the process of jury selection. The survey faced pushback from prosecutors, who deemed it too lengthy and intrusive.

As a compromise, prosecutors suggested adding a checkbox for jurors to indicate whether they preferred to discuss such topics privately with the judge.

While the jury selection for P Diddy's trial begins on May 5, 2025, the actual trial starts on May 12, 2025, with opening statements from both sides. The proceedings are expected to last eight to 10 weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More