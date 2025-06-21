 "Wow she’s so brave"- Link Lauren reacts to JoJo Siwa saying she was pressurized into coming out as a lesbian

JoJo Siwa has been making headlines ever since she made her relationship with Chris Hughes from Celebrity Big Brother public. JoJo, who earlier claimed to be a lesbian, has been under public scrutiny for her relationship with Hughes. Now, in a June 20 interview with the Daily Mail, JoJo said that she came out as lesbian under "pressure."

Political and pop culture commentator Link Lauren, who also identifies as gay, has now commented on it. Lauren, who frequently comments on topics related to the trans community, commented on JoJo Siwa's recent interview in an X post. On June 20, Lauren posted on X and wrote:

"Wow she’s so brave 🤭"

Link Lauren has been commenting on trans influencers and calling them out for alleged "misgendering." Lately, he also appeared in Megyn Kelly's video, where he shared his views on Gay Marriage.

"I did that because of pressure," JoJo Siwa opens up about coming out as a lesbian

JoJo Siwa earlier came out as pansexual and later announced that she identifies as lesbian. The singer gained popularity in the LGBTQ+ community and even discussed creating a new genre of music called "Gay Pop." Siwa entered into a relationship with Chris Hughes, and since then, she has been discussing her new romance in various interviews.

Due to her relationship with Hughes, people have been questioning her sexual identity. After coming into a relationship with Hughes, the Dancing Moms alum said in an interview with E! News that she now identifies as queer, which is an umbrella term.

JoJo Siwa, in a June 20 interview with Daily Mail, said she had earlier boxed herself in and came out as lesbian under pressure. In the interview, when she was asked about her sexuality, Siwa replied:

"When I came out at 17, I said: “I’m pansexual, because I don’t care [about gender].” But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: “I’m a lesbian.” And I think I did that because of pressure."

When she was asked under what kind of pressure she did that, she answered:

"In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had. You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, “Oh, I’m a lesbian”, you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid."

JoJo Siwa mentioned that she gained a deeper understanding of her sexuality on Celebrity Big Brother, where she met Chris Hughes. In the show, she opened up to Danny Beard and said:

"I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool."

The Hollywood Reporter also published an interview with Siwa on June 20, in which she stated that "labels" are present, but not everyone needs to have one. Karma Singer also noted that the most beautiful thing about sexuality is its "fluid" nature.

According to People, JoJo Siwa ended her relationship with Kathy Ebbs, who is non-binary, after the conclusion of Celebrity Big Brother. She met Chris Hughes on the show, and on June 2, Siwa publicly announced her romantic relationship with Hughes.

