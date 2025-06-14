Zack Peter questions whether Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are carrying a "real baby" in latest images with a stroller amid Justin Baldoni saga

On June 13, 2025, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter shared insights on a recent picture of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walking through New York City with a stroller. On Thursday, Lively was seen pushing the stroller with one hand and holding a cup of coffee in the other, just days after a $400 million lawsuit against her by Justin Baldoni was dismissed.

"Mommy Sleuths, what’s going on here? Is Blake pushing a real baby??" Peter captioned the post.

As reported by TMZ, the stroller carried the couple's youngest son, Olin, whom they welcomed in February 2023. However, according to Zack Peter, the picture sparked controversy online as people questioned whether the stroller had Olin at all.

"All right, this one's for all the mothers on the internet, all right? Come together, and we need to solve strollergate because people believe that Blake Lively does not actually have her baby in this stroller," he said.

According to Peter, viewers started researching the stroller, and it appeared to be designed for infants, even though the couple's youngest child is already two and a half years old. He claimed that the stroller was relatively small for Blake Lively's kid, and that the baby's legs were nowhere to be seen in the picture.

"But when you zoom in further, people are like, wait, why doesn't the baby have legs? It's one thing for the stroller to be small for an infant stroller, but a two-and-a-half-year-old, where are his legs, and why are the legs not hanging off?" he said.

He further added that people questioned how the Another Simple Favor star could effortlessly push the stroller carrying a two-and-a-half-year-old baby with just one hand.

"That's got to be a heavy baby. So, for all the moms with babies, are babies that heavy? Can you push a baby with one arm? Do you have to be up in the gym working on your fitness?" he said.

The No Filter podcast host also mentioned that some viewers were claiming the picture was made with AI. However, he dismissed this as a conspiracy theory, also adding that one could not see the baby's face being reflected in Blake Lively's sunglasses.

Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by Judge

In December 2024, four months after the release of the film It Ends With Us, Blake Lively, who portrayed Lily Bloom, filed a lawsuit against the film's director and her co-star Justin Baldoni, who portrayed Ryle Kincaid, Lily's love interest.

As reported by Deadline, the 10-claim complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Department accused Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and others related to the film of sexual harassment. This reportedly caused Lively "severe emotional distress."

It also alleged that Baldoni's "disturbing" behaviour led to a "hostile work environment" on the It Ends With Us set. The 80-page complaint further accused Baldoni of plotting a smear campaign to "destroy" Lively's reputation.

The following day, an article titled We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine was published by The New York Times, which detailed Lively's allegations against Baldoni in her lawsuit.

In response, Justin Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against the outlet on December 31, 2024, and a separate $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist Leslie Sloane on January 16, 2025.

However, on June 9, 2025, Judge Lewis J. Liman, who is presiding over the case between the co-stars, granted the motion to dismiss both lawsuits filed by Baldoni. Nevertheless, the Judge has permitted Baldoni, his production company, his PR team, Jennifer Abel, and Melissa Nathan to submit another amended complaint by June 23.

In a statement issued to People Magazine, the Gossip Girl alum's lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called Judge Liman's decision a "total victory and a complete vindication."

"As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it," they continued.

Lively's attorneys added that they look forward to seeking "attorneys' fees, treble damages, and punitive damages" from Baldoni's team, who they claim "perpetrated this abusive litigation."

Meanwhile, the trial is scheduled for March 2026.

