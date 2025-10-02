"Prayers for her!": Perez Hilton reacts after Dolly Parton postpones shows citing unspecified medical concerns: Details explored

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after Dolly Parton announced the postponement of her shows due to unspecified “health challenges.” According to the BBC, the 79-year-old singer-songwriter and actress has postponed her forthcoming Las Vegas residency by nine months.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his official YouTube channel and shared a video reacting to Dolly Parton rescheduling her shows. The media personality titled his video:

“Poor Dolly Parton! Prayers For Her!”

Noting that the You're The Only One artist won’t resume her shows until September 2026, the media personality quipped:

“You know what? This is how you do it. If you know you’re going to be having to deal with something, let your fans know months ahead of time, not like the day of or a couple days before or even weeks before.”

In his video, Perez Hilton also hoped that the artist would recover quickly.

“Sending Dolly all the positive vibes, and she's, you know, 79 years old,” said Perez Hilton in his video.

Dolly Parton promises “big adventures” amid health struggles

Dolly Parton's statement (Image via Instagram/ @dollyparton)

On September 28, Dolly Parton released a statement on Instagram announcing that she needs a “little time” to deal with her “health challenges.”

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” the 79-year-old singer wrote in her statement.

While the country music legend Parton did not disclose the nature of her health issues, she joked that it is “not the usual trip” to see her plastic surgeon. Explaining that she wouldn't have enough time to rehearse for her residency shows, which were scheduled to take place in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December, the artist added:

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you… And don't worry about me quitting the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet. But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

Meanwhile, according to Deadline, the development of the bio-musical of Dolly Parton, titled Dolly: A True Original Musical, will not be impacted by the musician’s “health challenges.” A representative of the Broadway-bound show, which is planned for 2026, said in a statement to the news outlet:

“The news from the weekend will not affect our development process or timeline for production.”

Besides announcing the delay of her Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, The Seeker singer also shared new dates for her Vegas residency. Confirming that the fans who purchased the original tickets can use them for the new dates, Dolly revealed that refunds have also been made available.

Meanwhile, her Las Vegas concerts, originally scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025, through Saturday, December 13, 2025, have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2026, through Saturday, September 26, 2026.

