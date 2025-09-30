  • home icon
  What happened to Josh Hartnett? Perez Hilton reacts after actor is rushed to hospital following brutal car crash

What happened to Josh Hartnett? Perez Hilton reacts after actor is rushed to hospital following brutal car crash

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Sep 30, 2025 21:05 GMT
"Fight Or Flight" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after actor Josh Hartnett was reportedly rushed to the hospital following a car crash. According to CBC, the 47-year-old actor was in the passenger seat when the SUV he was in had a collision with a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) patrol vehicle in St. John’s last Thursday.

In an article published on September 29, 2025, CBC reported that Josh Hartnett was in the city filming a show for the streaming giant, Netflix. Meanwhile, a source close to the production revealed that the actor was travelling back home from the filming set when the vehicle he was riding was hit.

On September 29, Perez Hilton took to his blog and detailed the actor’s car crash in Canada. The media personality noted that the car crash reportedly occurred around 1 a.m. local time last week.

“Oh, no. This is not the kind of news we ever want to be writing about… So scary,” Perez Hilton wrote in his blog.

Perez Hilton quipped that the damage was reportedly said to be “way more than just a fender-bender.” Citing the police department release, the media personality reported that “there was significant damage to both of the vehicles”, and the passenger and driver were sent to the hospital.

Meanwhile, as per Perez, Josh Hartnett and the driver sustained “minor injuries.” Notably, the male police officer was also reportedly sent to the hospital as a precaution. Notably, as per Hilton, the actor’s injuries apparently weren’t “substantial.”

Perez Hilton calls Josh Hartnett a “tough dude” after the actor resumes work amid his car accident

Actor Josh Hartnett attends the Rome photocall for "Trap" (Image via Getty)

On Monday, September 29, 2025, a representative for Josh Hartnett confirmed to US Weekly that the actor was examined by doctors and then discharged from the hospital. The Trap actor was also reported to have returned to work after his car accident.

After it was revealed that the 47-year-old actor resumed his work soon after being in a car accident, Perez Hilton exclaimed:

“Uh, wow — what a tough dude. We just hope he rests, too!”

Meanwhile, according to USA Today, Josh began working on a currently untitled Netflix series in August. While the show doesn't have a title yet, the series is reported to be a limited series with six episodes.

As per IMDb, the series, which Josh is shooting for in Canada, is being referred to as the Untitled Netflix Newfoundland Series. The official synopsis states that the show centres on a fisherman who is trying to protect his family and community from a mysterious sea creature that wreaks havoc on a remote town of Newfoundland.

Besides Josh Hartnett, the Netflix show will also reportedly star Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton and Speak No Evil actress Mackenzie Davis.

For the unversed, Hartnett has previously starred in Black Mirror series episode, Beyond the Sea. The 47-year-old actor also co-starred in the Oscar-winning and Christopher Nolan-directed film Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, for his next film, titled Verity, the actor will share the screen with Anne Hathaway.

Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Edited by Afreen Shaikh
