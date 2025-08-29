"She was all of us at that moment!" - Perez Hilton comments on viral video of CBS reporter reacting to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's engagement

Podcaster Perez Hilton recently shared his thoughts on a viral video of a CBS News 24/7 reporter, who looked visibly stunned after learning about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. The reporter named Olivia Rinaldi was standing in front of the White House on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, when she saw the Instagram post of the Love Story singer getting engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.After the news correspondent's video started making rounds on social media, Perez Hilton wrote a blog on his self-titled website on August 28, 2025. The media personality noted that Olivia Rinaldi’s jaw-dropping reaction was captured on camera moments before she went live.“LOLz! She was all of us at that moment! She couldn’t calm down!” Perez Hilton wrote in his blog.Olivia's video was shared by CBS News on X, where she was seen waving her phone at the camera and telling the producer to “come back” to her.“Taylor Swift is engaged. Taylor Swift is engaged. Taylor Swift is engaged… She just posted it. Oh, my God, oh, my God,” Olivia Rinaldi quipped with excitement.The clip had received more than 760K views at the time of publishing this article.The CBS News correspondent was also seen gushing over the Grammy-winning artists’ massive ring.“Oh, it’s huge. The ring is ginormous. This is so exciting. Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. It’s on her Instagram, it’s on her Instagram, it’s on her Instagram, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god. I feel like Paul Revere right now,” Olivia Rinaldi added.Meanwhile, the footage further cut to the CBS reporter on-air, standing in front of the White House. As Olivia was joined by the anchor, she said announcing that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged turned out to be a “very exciting moment” of her “professional career.”Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement breaks Instagram recordTaylor and Travis announce their engagement (Image via Instagram/@taylorswift)On August 26, 2025, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce uploaded a joint post on Instagram, announcing their engagement. The carousel post, which captured the Super Bowl champion proposing to the Paper Rings singer in a floral garden, was captioned:“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”After Swift and Kelce shared the news, the post racked up millions of likes. According to Meta, Instagram's parent company, the celebrity pair's proposal post surpassed 1 million reposts on the platform within six hours, as reported by Billboard on August 27. The media outlet also mentioned that the same post earned 14 million likes in the recorded time of one hour.Taylor and Travis made their relationship public in 2023. Travis' father, Ed Kelce told ABC's News 5 Cleveland station on August 27 that his son actually popped the question to the singer two weeks before making it public on Instagram.