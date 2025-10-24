  • home icon
  "Subtle for a face tattoo!": Perez Hilton reacts to Grimes' new face tattoo as fans liken it to "terrible case of ringworm" & "cat scratch"

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:04 GMT
American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after Canadian singer and songwriter Grimes unveiled a new tattoo this week. On Wednesday, October 22, the 37-year-old took to the social media platform Instagram and shared a dead-eyed selfie revealing her new ink to fans.

“Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed, not even my parents, not even after the video lol,” Grimes wrote.

While her new tattoo appeared to be a faint pink-like circle around her eye, the artist quipped in her post:

“That said I think @glyphomancer is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work esp on face tats- there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo. Feel like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that’s sort of under appreciated atm.”
Meanwhile, after the Genesis artist posted the picture of her face tattoo, Perez Hilton shared his thoughts in his blog. On October 23, the media personality detailed her tattoo:

“The tat is somewhat subtle for face ink; it’s a large purplish circle tattoo over her left eye, from her temple and through her left eyebrow and eye, down to her cheek… Told y’all it was subtle for a face tattoo!”
Perez Hilton in his blog also noted how Grimes left everyone wondering, “Did she accidentally get an infection inked on her body?” adding that fans had also likened the face tattoo to “terrible case of ringworm” and “cat scratch”.

According to Perez Hilton, the singer seemingly referenced that she had debuted her face tattoo in her new music video for Artificial Angels, which dropped last Friday.

Grimes calls her new face ink her “fave tat”

On October 22, 2025, the singer also shared her new inkling on X, formerly Twitter. Revealing that she got the ink a “few” months ago, the singer gushed:

“Idky this face tattoo is imperceptible but just for the record it's my fave tat.”
According to E! News, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, has been known to favor unconventional body art. The artist reportedly got a huge neo-tribal-like tattoo on her back in 2021. Earlier this year, the Oblivion artist also got a hand-poked design across her right shoulder and décolletage.

Meanwhile, the singer has previously expressed her thoughts on the beauty standards. In April, the artist complained on X:

“Do any other women feel like ur being choked to death on beauty culture?… Can I go somewhere where someone isn't shoving ‘DONT YOU WANT TO BE BEAUTIFUL’ down my throat… The insidiousness of what our culture does to young women is insane.”
For the unversed, Grimes shares three kids, X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno “Tau” Mechanicus, with her ex, Elon Musk. The pair welcomed their first son in 2020.

A year later, the couple then had a daughter via surrogacy and were reported to have welcomed their second son in September 2023. While Musk and Grimes reportedly began dating the business magnate in 2018, their romance has been on and off since 2021.

