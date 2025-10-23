"Still got his purity ring": Perez Hilton reacts after Joe Jonas breaks silence on cocaine allegations

American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after singer-songwriter and actor Joe Jonas addressed the viral speculation that he used cocaine onstage at a recent Jonas Brothers concert. According to the Daily Mail, a video of the 36-year-old artist cleaning out his nostrils on the side of the stage went viral last month.While the video was originally taken by a fan at the Jonas Brothers show in Los Angeles, California, it took off after a Mexico news organization, EstiloDF, reposted the same on the social media platform, TikTok. The clip gained more than 11 million views.After fans began to speculate that Joe Jonas may have been using cocaine on the side of the stage, the singer firmly put a stop to the rumors. In an interview published on October 21, 2025, the Heart By Heart singer told Esquire:“I’ve never touched cocaine in my life… If I did, I think I’d be a little slicker about it than doing it onstage.”On Wednesday, October 22, Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on Joe Jonas’ cocaine allegations and quipped:“Joe has been accused of drug use before. In fact, fans believed it was why the boy band broke up in 2013… When it comes to coke, though? He’s still got his purity ring on for that particular vice!”The media personality noted in his blog that this is not the first time Joe has found himself being accused of doing drugs. According to Perez Hilton, the singer previously revealed to Vulture that he did smoke weed with pop stars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.Meanwhile, Perez Hilton also noted in his blog that pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers was even called the “snow brothers” after the video of Joe went viral. Notably, the video showed Joe Jonas looking in a mirror and wiping his nose with a towel backstage multiple times during the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.Joe Jonas insists his viral cocaine allegations video was only a “booger”Joe Jonas performs on stage during Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour (Image via Getty)According to E! News, the Cake By The Ocean singer also playfully commented under the video after it began circulating online in September.“lol you never had a booger?”While the comment by Joe appears to have since been deleted, the artist insisted that he was just doing a regular nose wipe, and it had nothing to do with cocaine. Although the artist has steered clear of cocaine, according to E! News, he previously revealed that he had experimented with other substances in the past.In December 2013, Joe reflected on his early marijuana use. The singer said that he was first introduced to the drug by his fellow Disney Channel alums, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.“The first time I smoked weed was with Demi and Miley. I must have been 17 or 18… They kept saying, ‘Try it! Try it!’ so I gave it a shot, and it was all right… I don’t even smoke weed that often anymore.”For the unversed, Joe Jonas shares two daughters, Willa and Delphine, with his ex-wife, Sophie Turner. The pair split last year in 2024 after five years of marriage.