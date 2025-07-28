“That’s our problem with wokeness” — Matt Walsh slams Sunny Hostin for claiming it’s un-Christian to criticize wokeness on ‘The View’

American conservative political commentator and podcast host Matt Walsh recently reacted to American lawyer and television host Sunny Hostin claiming it was “not Christian” to criticize wokeness on the daytime talk show, The View.On Saturday, July 26, 2025, Matt Walsh shared a clip from the American Talk Show, The View, in which Sunny Hostin discussed the co-opting of the word “woke” with American actor and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg.“It angers me when people are like, ‘This woke stuff, it’s got to go.’ That’s telling me that you don’t care about my lived experience. You don’t care about the oppression of the LGBTQ community. You don’t care about the oppression of the disabled. You don’t care about the oppression of immigrants. You don’t care about your fellow neighbor. And that is ungodly. That is not Christian,” Hostin said.Reacting to the comments made by the 56-year-old on wokeness on ABC’s morning talk show, Walsh opined his thoughts on his YouTube channel. The 39-year-old, who hosts the podcast The Matt Walsh Show, dismissed Sunny Hostin’s claims and explained that it is “hard to care” about something that “isn’t actually occurring.”Walsh explained that the meaning of oppression is “cruel” or “unjust” treatment being inflicted on a person or a group by “somebody in power.”“So, in what way are LGBT people or Black people or even disabled people, since they got wrapped into this somehow? In what way are they being unjustly and cruelly treated and abused by people in power?... That’s our problem with wokeness,” Walsh added.Matt Walsh differentiates between feeling and the lived experience of wokeness amid Sunny Hostin’s commentsOn July 26, 2025, Matt Walsh claimed one can’t take anything that woke people say literally because nothing has any objective literal meaning in their minds amid Sunny Hostin’s comments on wokeness on The View.“To be woke is to believe that your ‘lived experience,’ a phrase that only a woke person would ever be vapid enough to actually say out loud. Your ‘lived experience,’ quote unquote, which is to say your own personal perception, your feelings about your experiences, more than the experiences themselves, outweigh the facts on the ground,” Walsh explained.The conservative political commentator said in the video that he finds the phrase “lived experience” to be redundant, as woke people allegedly confuse it with the “felt experience.”“There is a distinction between your felt experience and an actual experience. Like, there’s what’s actually happening, and then there’s how you feel about what’s happening… If you feel a certain way and the way you feel totally contradicts the reality on the ground, then yeah, we don’t care about your feelings… That is your problem. That’s like the very definition of a you thing… That’s the difference,” Walsh added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to Entertainment Weekly, the American daytime talk show The View, of which Sunny Hostin is one of the co-hosts, has reportedly seen an upward viewership. The news outlet reported that a spokesperson had confirmed that the show was up in “total viewers” and was “ranking No. 1” in households among all network daytime talk shows for the fifth straight season.