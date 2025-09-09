"That's not cool": Kjersti Flaa criticizes Ryan Reynolds' supporter after viral video shows actor allegedly being "rude" to a child

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa recently shared her thoughts on Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds’ alleged “rude” behavior toward a child. According to Page Six, a video of the 48-year-old actor is doing the rounds on the internet for his interaction with a child reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival.

On Monday, September 8, 2025, Kjersti Flaa took to her YouTube channel show, the Flaawsome Talk, and called out Ryan’s supporter. The 52-year-old media personality shared a September 7 published article of Page Six, where a source appeared to voice his support for the actor amid his alleged impolite behaviour towards a child.

“He was in no way being rude. There were a lot of other reporters trying to get a question in which is why he bent down to the kid to have him ask the question,” the source claimed.

After discussing the now-viral incident, the YouTuber criticised the source for taking Ryan’s side.

“So, we all misunderstood this video? That we saw and witnessed with our own eyes. He wasn't rude?... We, as critical thinkers, could watch this video and say that was rude. Don't say that to a kid. Don't behave like that to a little child in front of other grown-ups making fun of him. That's not cool.”

Meanwhile, last week, Ryan Reynolds walked down the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet at the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me. Per Page Six, the actor reportedly appeared confused when he first stopped to have a chat with the young reporter, who greeted him by saying:

“Hi Ryan, nice to meet you.”

While Ryan was captured bending down to have a face-to-face conversation with the child reporter, people on the internet blasted the actor for his seemingly dismissive joke. As per the video, the Red Notice star seemed a bit rushed and quickly proceeded to tell the child reporter:

“Let’s skip to the question.”

Kjersti Flaa details Ryan Reynolds' alleged “rude” behavior to a child on the red carpet

Kjersti Flaa, in her YouTube video, also noted that the source close to Page Six explained Ryan's alleged incident.

“The TIFF staff was closing the red carpet and rushing Ryan inside. They said he couldn’t stop for any more interviews and he did, in fact, stop for the kid reporter on his own as he has spoken to him at many events,” the source claimed.

Ryan Reynolds at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

The YouTuber further blasted the Page Six insider and quipped that the individual must have worked “too much” with Ryan Reynolds. Flaa also insisted that the source might think that anything the actor “does or says” is not rude because they have been paid.

Kjersti Flaa further quipped:

“So, this insider must have been with Ryan on the red carpet to witness this. So, I'm assuming this is his publicist who said this. And I find it interesting that he has spoken to this kid at so many events before, and he didn't recognize him… I love how they're trying to spin this into Ryan Reynolds being nice when everyone on the internet watched the video with our own eyes.”

For the unversed, Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, has reportedly been in the headlines ever since she filed a s*xual harassment case against her It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni.

