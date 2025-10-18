"They already have snakes and spiders": Internet reacts after political commentator Candace Owens is denied entry in Australia

Far-right American commentator and author Candace Owens has recently lost a legal bid to be allowed to enter Australia. According to Al Jazeera, the 36-year-old media personality was denied entry into Australia after a court ruled with the government that granting Candace Owens a visitor visa could “incite discord in the Australian community”.On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the High Court of Australia reportedly said in its ruling that the government’s decision to refuse Candace Owens a visa in 2024 “was not invalid” and also ordered her to pay the legal costs to the government in the case.After the X account, Pop Crave, reported on October 16:“Candace Owens has been denied entry to Australia over concerns she could 'incite discord'nin the community.”Netizens were quick to react. Commenting under the same, an X-user jokingly wrote:“They already have snakes and spiders.”Sarah Sansoni @sarahsansoniLINK@PopCrave They already have snakes and spidersMeanwhile, some netizens congratulated the decision by Australia to ban Candace Owens and noted:Liz Mejia $MIM @Lizmej12LINK@PopCrave Legendary win for AustraliaDamon Strong @DamonStrongLINK@PopCrave Australia doesn't like differing opinions.🎀 Aurora Coulange 🎀 @AuroraCoulangeLINK@PopCrave Love this. Start checking them LIKE THIS.Notably, while some X-users praised Candace for her strong online presence and her influential presence, others also appeared to be confused and raised questions about the cancellation of her visa.Jennifer Zilla @jennifer_zillaLINK@PopCrave Imagine being so influential an entire country is scared to even let you in. I can’t even fathom people caring what I had to say that much it’s actually wild. Whether you think what she has to say is good or bad that is genuine authority.lee @Succexfulleegm1LINK@PopCrave Denying entry over potential speech is a serious step. Raises important questions about free expression vs public order.Ivy 💋 @callmeivyirisLINK@PopCrave what's she doing there though?😭Candace Owens’ visa cancellation in Australia explored&quot;Candace&quot; Hosted By Candace Owens (Image via Getty)According to Al Jazeera, the court in Australia “unanimously” ruled that the article in the country’s Migration Act used by the government against Owens “applies where, in the event that the person were allowed to enter or to remain in Australia, there is a risk that the person would stir up or encourage dissension or strife in the Australian community, or a segment of that community”.Notably, Owens, who is a well-known right-wing podcast host and political commentator, has built a large online following for her controversial views and conspiracy theories. The 36-year-old applied for an Australian visa to undertake a commercial speaking tour in November 2024.However, her visa application in October 2024 was rejected by Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke. His actions come due to the risk of Owens' views “leading to increased hostility and violent or radical action”.Candace then appealed the minister’s decision to the High Court because the refusal of her visa reportedly infringed on freedom of political communication. However, in Australia, there is reportedly no express constitutional right to free speech, unlike the US.The judges of the High Court accepted Burke’s denial of Owens' visa after examining her controversial views on topics like anti-racism, women’s and LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter, COVID-19, anti-vaccination, and more. The judges also reportedly said that the minister’s decision followed after Candace had allegedly failed the “character test” required for a visa.Notably, the High Court Judges Stephen Gageler, Michelle Gordon and Robert Beech-Jones also released a joint judgment on the case and said:“The implied freedom is not a ‘personal right’, is not unlimited and is not absolute.”For the unversed, besides Candace, Australia also cancelled the visa of US rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. His visa was reportedly revoked in July, over concerns that he would have promoted Nazi ideologies in his song Heil H*tler.