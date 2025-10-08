"Three people told me": Candace Owens alleges Charlie Kirk feared he’d be "killed" on the same day of his shocking assassination

Candace Owens alleged that Charlie Kirk feared he’d be "killed" on the same day of his shocking assassination. In the October 7 episode of her self-titled podcast, Owens claimed that she had received this information from multiple reliable sources who said Charlie Kirk confided in them his fears shortly before his death.

“I want to say one more thing rather explosively. Three people told me off record… the very day before Charlie Kirk died, he expressed that he thought he was going to be killed. He told these people, ‘I think they’re going to kill me,’” Candace Owens said.

She further added that out of the three people reportedly aware of Kirk’s fears, two possessed written communication from him, while the third was a Turning Point USA donor whom she described as “very much one of the white knights.”

Candace Owens also clarified that Charlie Kirk had never personally told her about his fears and that her account was based solely on “the testimony of three people.”

Explaining why she chose to share this information weeks after Charlie Kirk’s death, Owens said:

“I am saying this because I hope that these people who I think are good will be inspired to come forward with that.”

She also noted that her conversations with the three individuals had been off the record, and she wanted to honor that confidentiality from her end.

However, Owens expressed hope that those individuals might eventually speak publicly.

“I’m hoping that watching what I am doing and feeling the energy that is rising across the world for people who want to know what the heck happened on 9/10, they will be brave and...maybe tell us who is…the ‘they’ that he thought was/were going to kill him,” Candace Owens remarked.

Candace Owens claims Charlie Kirk visited her in a dream, told her he was “betrayed”

Candace Owens (Image via Getty Images)

During the aforementioned podcast episode, Candace Owens made another striking claim about Charlie Kirk. She told listeners that she had undergone a deeply spiritual experience connected to the late youth activist after Kirk appeared to her in a vivid dream and told her that he had been “betrayed.”

“I want you guys to know something. I want to share this with you. You can take it or you can leave it, but Charlie was betrayed,” Candace Owens said.

She explained that the dream left her with an unshakable sense that Kirk’s death involved deception by someone close to him. Owens described the vision as one of the most vivid she had ever experienced. She also noted that such dreams were rare for her, and that the last time she had such an intense dream was during her pregnancy.

“I’ve known this really since the first second, but I rarely have vivid dreams, and I did in fact have a very vivid one over the weekend,” Candace Owens added.

To underscore her belief in the spiritual significance of dreams, Owens recounted a previous experience from 2023, when she had a dream that her then-producer was pregnant with a baby boy, a detail she claimed was later confirmed.

Referencing that earlier experience, Owens told listeners that she believed dreams could serve as a bridge between life and death, remarking that people can “communicate in dreams on their way in and on their way out of this world.”

She then remarked that her most recent vivid dream took place over the weekend. Explaining how it made her feel, Owens said that she did not know who exactly it was that "betrayed" Kirk, but she felt in the dream that it was soon "going to be revealed."

"That it’s actually inevitable that it’s going to be revealed. That there is nothing and no one that is going to stop the truth from coming out, and it is going to have international consequences," Owens added.

While Owens acknowledged that some listeners might doubt her account, she maintained that her intuition was rarely wrong.

“Take that to the bank. Quote me on that. Women tend to have a stronger intuition about people, I would say,” she quipped.

As of now, no evidence has surfaced to substantiate Candace Owens’ claims about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. However, her remarks have drawn significant attention online.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was tragically shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at a TPUSA debate event at Utah Valley University. Two days later, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was taken into custody as the prime suspect in the murder. He is now being held without bail in Utah County Jail.

