"We must unite right now": Andy Signore accuses Trump & Elon Musk of using Charlie Kirk's assassination "to start a civil war"

Media personality and the Popcorned Planet host, Andy Signore, recently reacted to the US President Donald Trump and X owner Elon Musk’s comments on Charlie Kirk’s death.According to the BBC, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was shot dead on stage at the age of 31. He was reportedly hosting an event at Utah Valley University for Turning Point USA.As one of the highest profile conservative activists and media personalities in the US, Kirk was a trusted ally of the US President Donald Trump. However, Trump’s comments on the shooting incident have seemingly caused an uproar on social media.On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Andy Signore took to his official X account and slammed Donald Trump and Elon Musk for their remake of the shooting attack on Kirk. The media personality reshared a post from the X account MeidasTouch, and wrote:“We don’t even have a shooter yet, but The President and Elon Musk are using this to start a civil war against Democrats. Yes, there are some disgusting extreme liberals that cheered - but they are psychos and don’t speak for all. We must unite right now, not fight,” Andy wrote on X.Notably, Andy’s comments come after the X account MeidasTouch shared a photo collage of several MAGA figures, including the US President and Tesla CEO, who reacted to Kirk’s shooting and killing incident on X.“Deeply disturbing rhetoric is spreading from influential MAGA figures (including the President of the United States and the owner of this website). They have no idea who the shooter is, and many of these same people mocked Democrats when they were victims of political violence in the past. In moments like this, we should be lowering the temperature and finding our shared humanity — not fueling more hatred and violence,” the X account wrote.According to the BBC, Charlie was addressing a crowd of about 3,000 people from under a white gazebo at Utah Valley University when he was shot. Meanwhile, aneyewitness told the news outlet that the 31-year-old was addressing the gun violence attacks when a single shot was fired at him from a distance. The shooting incident reportedly took place about 12:20 local time.Was the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination caught?According to the BBC, the authorities are still searching for the suspected killer. However, the FBI recently released the first images of a &quot;person of interest&quot; whom they believe is the orchestrator behind the shooting attack of Charlie Kirk.The law enforcement authority is reportedly asking for the public's help in identifying the individual. Meanwhile, the police have already questioned two people. They were released.Charlie Kirk at the 2024 Republican National Convention (Image via Getty)While authorities are still working to identify the shooter, as per the BBC, the officials revealed that they have recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle, a weapon that is believed to have been used in Wednesday’s shooting.Meanwhile, the BBC also reported that the Utah DPS previously, on Thursday, noted that the suspect “appears to be of college-age.”Notably, the US President Donald Trump announced the death of Charlie Kirk on Truth Social. On Thursday, he also announced that he will be awarding Kirk posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.