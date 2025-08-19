Elon Musk’s son’s alleged mother Ashley St. Clair claims she’s “getting evicted” in shocking reveal on the first episode of her new podcast

Ashley St. Clair, an influencer who claims to be the mother to one of Elon Musk's children, made a rather surprising disclosure in the debut episode of her new podcast: she is being evicted. St. Clair released the first episode of the Bad Advice podcast on August 9, 2025, with a candid and self-deprecating introduction.

In the beginning of the episode, Ashley St. Clair reflected on "a year of unintentional career suicide" and "some questionable life choices" and an unexplained gap in her LinkedIn that "cannot legally be explained."

She joked that launching a podcast was statistically her best chance of success outside of getting into a multi-level marketing scheme.

She then stated:

"Also, I'm getting evicted and Poly Market offered me $10,000 to do an ad read. So with that, the roof over my head has been brought to you by Poly Market."

The prediction market company sponsored the episode, allowing her to cover immediate housing costs.

This claim, however, is contradictory to previous reports. Earlier this year, Ashley St. Clair told the New York Post that Elon Musk gifted her an extravagant apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District, where two-bedroom apartments can cost nearly $40,000 a month in rent.

In February 2025, she publicly stated that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s child, which would be his 13th child. Musk has children with several women, including his first wife, Justine Wilson, musician Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Ashley St. Clair's podcast jabs at politics, AI as Elon Musk stays silent

The housing admission injects a layer of irony to Ashley St. Clair's public branding. Despite her alleged connection to Elon Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest men, she presented herself as financially strained and reliant on sponsorship to avoid homelessness.

She described the podcast as something that came from desperation instead of desire, and warned her listeners that her advice should be seen as a “cautionary tale.”

"Unlike your Ben Shapiros or your Megyn Kellys, I'm not starting this because I think my big brain thoughts and my podcast mic are the greatest gift to humanity. I actually think I have the worst ideas," she said. "So consider everything out of my mouth a cautionary tale...This is Bad Advice with Ashley St. Clair. Take it or leave it. Probably leave it."

The podcast episode covered a wide range of topics, including political commentary and sarcastic takes on current events. Ashley St. Clair critiqued Edward Coristine (also known as 'Big Balls'), former Trump administration official, who recently suffered a physical assault incident in Washington D.C.

She also made jokes about TikToker Kendra Hilty who made headlines after revealing that she was in a relationship with "Henry," an AI chatbot.

"And so what if she's in love with ChatGPT? With Henry? You know what Henry won't do? Henry won't sue her for full custody even when he doesn't see the kids," she quipped.

Elon Musk and his representatives have not publicly addressed Ashley St. Clair's recent comments or the eviction claim.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has not directly addressed the matter, although he has been active on X, engaging in political debates.

