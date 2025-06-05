Antonio Brown lit up the internet with his latest comedic take, and this time, it’s not about football. The former NFL wide receiver jumped headfirst into the political feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk with a tweet.
“ngl Trump gotta deport Elon Musk to South Africa after this,” Brown tweeted on Thursday.
Brown's jab came after Musk fired back at Trump on X. Musk claimed he single-handedly saved the president’s political career.
“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate” Musk tweeted on Thursday.
Trump did not shy away from making his voice heard in this debacle.
"Elon was “wearing thin,” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump tweeted, via Truth Social.
Musk also implied — without proof — that Trump is tied to unreleased Epstein files.
Meanwhile, Tesla stock is in freefall, plummeting over 15% as investors panic. Whether or not Brown was joking, he immediately deleted his tweet.
Antonio Brown responds to arrest rumors at Adin Ross boxing event
On May 17, Antonio Brown was briefly detained by Miami police after an altercation outside a celebrity boxing event hosted by Adin Ross turned chaotic.
Video footage captured Brown in a scuffle, and allegedly chasing someone while holding a black pistol. Gunshots were heard moments later, although no one was reported injured and no arrests were made, according to the Miami Police Department.
“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me,” Brown tweeted on May 19.
He clarified that he was “not arrested” and went home that night. Notably, Brown did not address the gunshots.
