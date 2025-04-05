"It was petty Betty": Candace Owens slams Elon Musk for sniping at Ashley St. Clair, claims he is not a "poor gazillionaire with 19 baby mamas"

American political commentator Candace Owens uploaded a new Podcast episode to YouTube where she weighs in on the growing tension between tech billionaire Elon Musk and his supposed baby mother Ashley St. Clair.
What initially started out as a Valentine's Day reveal, has seemingly spiraled into what many are refering to as a "high stakes drama". Their online spat is reportedly fueled by social media exchanges, allegations, and a battle over child support payments.
Candace Owens appears unsure about Elon's support for Donald Trump, claiming that being unable to call out one's own actions doesn't align with conservative principles. Musk was appointed as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January 2025.
She continues by addressing Elon's supposed "baby mama drama," claiming to have been bothered by internet and fan reactions to Musk's ongoing public feud with Ashley St. Clair.
"I have been so bothered by this and I've been so disturbed as people are like "He's being taken advantage of". Poor trillionaire. Poor gazillionaire with 19 baby mamas. He had no idea who Ashley St. Clair was," Owens claimed.
Candace Owens takes further digs at Elon Musk when suggesting the billionaire could hire a "private equity firm" to launch an investigation into Ashley's life. The political commentator also brings up the billionaire's recent X post, on Sunday, where he suggested his willingness to take a paternity test.
In his post, Elon revealed that he had given Ashley St. Clair over $2 million, as well as agreed to $500,000 a year in child support. Candace seemingly references this post when stating that Musk was being "petty Betty".
"It was petty Betty. This showed to me that he is an emotional man, he is an erratic man, and he will make his children suffer to get back at his baby mama's if he wants to," Candance stated.
Owens went on to suggest she was unsure how Elon Musk was successfully running three businesses, claiming that his "petty behavior" doesn't warrant support.
"America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child": Exploring Ashley St. Clair and Elon Musk's ongoing public feud
On March 31, 2025, a video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) of Ashley St. Clair supposedly selling her Tesla for $100,000 to make up for Elon Musk's "60% cut" in child support payments.
Musk responded a day later, reposting the video, citing that no court order is needed since he intends to take a paternity test.
"I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year," Musk tweeted.
Ashley then responded to Musk's tweet, replying to the tech billionaire in his comments, claiming that he has allegedly refused to take a paternity test in the past despite her repeated requests.
She claims that the reason for Elon's cut in child support payments was to supposedly "maintain control and punish" her for disobedience, stating:
"Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for “disobedience.” But you’re really only punishing your son."
Her response also highlights that Elon Musk had allegedly attempted to silence St. Clair with court orders. Ashley continues by claiming that the tech billionaire is using his massive influence on social media to smear her reputation online.
“It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child,” Ashley tweeted.
In February, Ashley filed for sole custody of her child. Before announcing Elon Musk as the father, the 26-year-old author requested the media to honor her baby's privacy and refrain from invasive reporting in an announcement post uploaded to social media on February 15, 2025.