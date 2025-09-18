What did Barack Obama say about Charlie Kirk's assassination? Adam Mockler backs ex-POTUS after he denounces political violence on "both sides"

YouTuber Adam Mockler recently shared his thoughts on Barack Obama’s comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination and cultural and political violence. According to The Guardian, the ex-POTUS addressed the recent killing of the right-wing political activist during his appearance at an event in Erie, Pennsylvania, hosted by the Jefferson Education Society.

Barack Obama, the former President of the United States, denounced political violence while addressing the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was killed last Wednesday, September 10, 2025. According to The Guardian, Obama said:

“There are no ifs, ands or buts about it: the central premise of our democratic system is that we have to be able to disagree and have sometimes really contentious debates without resorting to violence.”

Following Barack Obama’s comments, Adam Mockler took to his official YouTube channel and shared his thoughts on Thursday, September 18, 2025. According to the YouTuber, Obama expressed his differences with Charlie Kirk on cultural narratives.

Mockler shared the snippets of clips from Barack Obama’s appearance at the Jefferson Educational Society in Pennsylvania, as well as a clip of Charlie Kirk when he appeared to target black women, including Michelle Obama. In reaction, the media personality quipped:

“I think President Obama is very fair in pointing that out on stage, especially as the first black president so far in American history, the only black president that we've had, which kind of proves the broader point that white privilege is still alive and well.”

Although Barack Obama mentioned his differences of opinion with Charlie, the 64-year-old member of the Democratic Party said of Kirk’s death:

“That doesn’t negate the fact that what happened was a tragedy and that I mourn for him and his family”.

Adam Mockler backs Barack Obama for his views on political violence

Adam Mockler, in his YouTube video, also backed Barack Obama for his views on political violence. As per a clip shared by the YouTuber in his video, the ex-POTUS is heard saying in Pennsylvania:

“When I hear, not just our current president, but his aids, who have a history of calling political opponents vermin, enemies who need to be targeted. That speaks to a broader problem that we have right now... We have to recognise that on both sides, undoubtedly, there are people who are extremists and who say things that are contrary to what I believe are America's core values.”

Reacting to this, the YouTuber said:

“President Obama is making a key distinction here. And I can already see the mad comments. People are going to say, ‘Why is Obama saying both sides?’ He's not. He's making a broader point here. He's saying the right is the one embracing it in a top-down way from the White House, but there is extremism that exists online, floating around, where people on both sides will say crazy things.”

Meanwhile, in an article published on September 17, The Guardian reported that Obama believes that some of Kirk’s ideas “were wrong”. As per the news outlet, the political figure denounced political violence, but also debated about the ideas that Kirk promoted.

“Those are all topics that we have to be able to discuss honestly and forthrightly, while we still insist that in that process of debate, we respect other people’s right to say things that we profoundly disagree with. That’s how we should approach this,” Obama explained.

Charlie Kirk was a close ally of the US President Donald Trump. The American right-wing political activist and media personality was fatally shot in the neck while he was reportedly addressing a crowd at a public debate event on the Utah Valley University campus.

