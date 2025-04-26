What happened to Britney Spears? Ben Affleck claims he has "a lot of empathy" for the singer

Ben Affleck has recently expressed empathy for Britney Spears, who has been creating headlines for her concerning social media posts she has been sharing since December last year. Earlier this month, the singer also created headlines for a now-deleted video flaunting her nails, claiming that she had not had any nails since she was a seventh-grade student.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck spoke about the Princess of Pop while appearing on the podcast This Past Weekend, hosted by Theo Von, on April 24, 2025.

The actor addressed the problems faced by celebrities when they are followed by paparazzi, claiming that Britney Spears has also been a victim of the same problem. The State of Play star addressed his empathy for Britney by saying:

“I really had a lot of empathy for Britney Spears because I remember that it seemed like, it’s not somebody that I knew or hung out with but just like everybody else you see all this sh*t that comes through.”

The Justice League star mentioned that he had also experienced a similar thing to Britney Spears with paparazzi, saying that they follow the latter even in situations when she is not dealing with any issues at all. In addition, Ben described the paparazzi as those who use sticks on an animal, leading to a reaction from the other side. Affleck further stated:

“This isn’t really news. It’s not real. It’s not what would be happening if this effect wasn’t taking place. And that’s where I thought, ‘Okay, the sort of wise thing to do is just maintain one’s perspective and try to remove yourself a little bit, which is what I would like to do.’”

Apart from these, the Deep Water star said that things will be different if the paparazzi discontinue bothering the celebrities and that the popular personalities won’t react in a different manner.

Britney Spears traveled to Mexico last year to avoid the paparazzi

As mentioned, the McComb, Mississippi, native has been dealing with the problems resulting from the paparazzi following her on various occasions. In December 2024, Britney also confirmed that she had moved to Mexico because of the issue and shared an Instagram video to confirm the same.

Britney Spears posted the clip on her birthday, saying that the paparazzi have not treated her very well and have been cruel. The Simpsons star opened up on her problems with the paparazzi as she said:

“It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing like a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me. They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it.”

However, a source for People magazine later confirmed that Britney Spears was not shifting permanently to Mexico, saying that she is simply willing to enjoy a vacation and aims to “celebrate in the sun.” The insider also claimed that the How I Met Your Mother star traveled to Mexico in a private plane and was accompanied by her close friends.

Meanwhile, Britney has not released or announced any new album for a long time. Her last major project was Glory, which came out back in 2016 and reached on top of the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

