What did Meghan Markle say about "the power of yet"? Michael Knowles claims the Duchess' term originated from Carol Dweck's 2014 Ted Talk

YouTuber Michael Knowles commented on Meghan Markle's appearance on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast on April 28, 2025. In the podcast interview, Meghan Markle claimed that she has used the "yet" word to teach confidence and self-esteem to her children.

Michael claimed in a new video that the term “yet” emerged from Carol Dweck’s TED Talk in 2014. In a clip posted on X, Michael Knowles referred to Markle's remarks and said,

“She’s proposing an idea, the power of yet, which is just a kind of blind optimism that things will turn around even if one’s life is not progressing as one would like. It’ll just turm around as long as we just keep thinking positively.”

Michael Knowles then alleged that the phrase “power of yet” was not created by Meghan and said,

“That phrase comes from a 2014 Ted Talk by some lady named Carol Dweck. So it’s not an original idea. She just ripped off this phrase from this lady Carol Dweck. It wasn’t particularly interesting when Carol Dweck said it 11 years ago. And one does not need to knock Meghan Markle for not having an original idea. No one pretty much has an original idea.”

Notably, during her conversation on the podcast, the Duchess of Sussex stated that she uses “yet” while having conversations with her kids. Meghan Markle mentioned that she reinforces it for her kids alongside doing the same for herself, and continued,

“You know when they’re saying “I can’t do it”, I say “yet.” When they say, “I’m not good enough”, I say “yet.” And the more that you put into practice the idea of putting the word “yet” at the end of nearly every sentence and you feel like there’s still hope and promise you can do it.”

Meghan Markle has launched a new brand in April this year

The former actress created headlines last month when she launched her brand called lifestyle brand As Ever. The official website says that the products included under the company are inspired by Meghan’s attraction towards “cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.”

The first collection, which offered items like jams, honey, herbal teas, and cookie mixes, came out on April 2, 2025. It sold out in an hour after being launched during the morning hours, as per People magazine.

Meghan Markle promoted the launch of her brand with multiple posts shared on her official Instagram handle. The Suits star expressed gratitude to everyone who helped her when the brand's first collection came out. She wrote in an Instagram post,

“Before our launch for @aseverofficial tomorrow, I can’t go to sleep without giving a huge thanks to the fellas who have been with me on every creative endeavor for over a decade+.”

According to People magazine, the products that were sold out in a brief period included the limited-edition wildflower honey with Honeycomb. The item recorded heavy sales in less than five minutes and was priced at $28. The starting price of the new collection was $12, and it included eight products, as per a press release obtained by People magazine.

The outlet stated that shipping facilities are currently available to around 50 states, and new collections would be launched every season.

