When did David Banner last team up with Lil Wayne? Music producer reveals he’s eager to reunite with the Grammy winner on Club Shay Shay

American rapper and record producer David Banner recently made an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, hosted by former NFL player and sports analyst Shannon Sharpe. The 51-year-old talked about his love for music and how much he would love to reunite with the Grammy-winning artist Lil Wayne.

According to Pitchfork, David Banner collaborated with Lil Wayne on the latter’s Tha Carter III album, which was released in the year 2008. Banner produced songs, including La La and Pussy Monster, for the 42-year-old rapper. The duo also worked together on the songs 9mm and Shawty Say from Banner's 2008 album titled The Greatest Story Ever Told.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, Club Shay Shay shared a video on YouTube featuring David Banner reminiscing about his time working with the American rapper Lil Wayne. Revealing that he was eager to work with Wayne again, Banner said:

“I just wish that we could all make music again, man. Like I've been talking about this a lot cuz I want people to know that it ain't about music. The last thing I produced for TI that came out, I didn't charge him. I just wanted us to be in the studio again, bro. I got money. Let's just get back to doing it, cuz bro if we do what we do naturally, the money coming.”

David Banner opens up about the most “admirable” thing he heard from Lil Wayne

David Banner, during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, also talked about one of the most “admirable” things that he has heard from Lil Wayne in his music production career.

“Wayne told me something. He called me man. It was really strange, he said, ‘Banner, now that I'm a businessman, I can't promise you that you're going to have a spot on everything on Young Money, but I can promise you that I give you an opportunity to fight for your spot.’ And that's all you can ask for as a man.”

The music producer claimed that a lot of people don't know that some of the most historical freestyles that Lil Wayne did were over his beats. Banner also said that he would send the Lollipop hitmaker many beats, without his tag on them, and not expect much in return.

“The thing that I would wish and hope for Wayne, man, is that… that man really loves music, bro. I talked about this today, bro. Like Wayne would light a blunt, put his head in a speaker and ask me to play all my beats. Not to sell them, but because he was a fan of my production.”

David Banner also dismissed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music and claimed that it can't replicate the “real music” that touches people's souls. Meanwhile, according to Complex, the music producer credits American rapper and songwriter T.I. for his “million-dollar” empire.

As per the news outlet, Banner on the Club Shay Shay podcast explained how he met the Atlanta rapper. The producer admitted that T.I. helped him make more money.

Meanwhile, American rapper Lil Wayne last released his fourteenth solo studio album, Tha Carter VI, on June 6, 2025. It was produced by Young Money and Republic Records. According to Forbes, the album debuted at No. 1 on several Billboard rankings in the United States.

