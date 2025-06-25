"What you are doing Shannon is some high school s**t" — Ray Daniels reacts to the exchange between Shannon Sharpe and Jim Jones over Nas

Podcaster Ray Daniels and his panelists talked about the heated discussion between Shannon Sharpe and Jim Jones over Nas during a recent episode of the Ray Daniels Presents show.

For context, Jones claimed he was a better rapper and a more influential artist than Nas. This statement was actively rebuked by Sharpe during a recent episode of Nightcap, which aired on June 22.

During the June 24 episode of the Ray Daniels Present show, Daniels expressed his dislike over Sharpe's statement, dubbing it "high school s**t."

"What you are doing, Shannon, is some high school s**t. Oh, the world thinks Jim is stupid for comparing himself to Nas? Imma make fun of him now in front of everybody and try to embarrass him like, 'You can't f**k wit Nas.' It's like the high school thing where it's like, 'Everybody is making fun of Jim now?'" Daniels said.

The podcaster tied the remark to a larger problem in the community, which often shared the belief that everyone should think the same way. Furthermore, Daniels continued that Jones did not bring up the comparison between him and Nas, adding that he just answered a question that was put forth to him on another podcast.

For context, the podcast in question was Joe and Jada, where Jim Jones was invited as a guest during the June 20 episode. During his appearance on the podcast, he addressed a viral video of a college student claiming they were more influenced by Jones than Nas.

"I admired Nas... When it came to dressin’, the wordplay, the music, everything. I was a superior Nas fan, period. I’ll never take that away from him. But then, as I got in the game, you gotta realize, your idols become rivals," Jones said.

Ray Daniels dubbed Shannon Sharpe "a fan" for his comments to Jim Jones over Nas

During the June 22 episode of the Nightcap podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Jim Jones got to talking about rapper Nas and his influence in hip-hop. During the discussion, Jones stated that, in his opinion, Nas came second to fellow rappers Jay-Z and DMX.

He further claimed that he was "way more influential than Nas." However, Sharpe instantly disagreed, stating Nas was a better lyricist than Jones. He also accused the rapper of "calling out" Nas while not mentioning younger and more active artists like Drake and Kendrick Lamar, who were still in the field.

"You know who else is on field? Kendrick, Drake, Weezy. They on the field. You didn't call out Drake. You didn't call out Weezy. You didn't call out Kendrick. You didn't call out somebody that's still in it. [Nas] ain't in it."

Jim Jones replied that he mentioned Nas as they were both from the same era, continuing:

"I'm not mad, it's about the sportsmanship of the game. I'm a very aggressive person. I seem to get misconstrued when I'm talking my s**t. I'm just talking my s**t, you heard? Let me talk my s**t, 'cause I am on the field. If anybody got a problem with that, they can meet me on the field. That is the booth. Anybody from that era."

This interaction was discussed during the most recent episode of the Ray Daniels Presents show. Host Ray Daniels criticized Sharpe for his remarks towards Jones, continuing that the rapper was right to feel like he was "the s**t." Furthermore, he wondered why it bothered others so much if the rapper thought highly of himself and his skills.

Daniels also brought up Shannon Sharpe's feud with Shaquille O'Neal in 2024, which resulted in O'Neal dissing Sharpe on a diss track. Daniels claimed that both basketball players were stars in their own right, however, Sharpe allowed the world to diminish O'Neal. Daniels added that Sharpe was seemingly perpetuating the same behavior in his recent interview with Jim Jones.

Elsewhere in the episode, Daniels also called out Sharpe for being "lame" for claiming Jim Jones did not compare to Nas, arguing that the Club Shay Shay podcast host talked like a fan rather than a real hip-hop commentator.

"You are a fan. See, I do this for real, I'm not a fan. You are a fan. You're talking like a fan...Only a fan would think that. But in culture and in money you can [talk like that] cos they all contributed," Daniels said.

While Daniels admitted that he believed Nas to be a better rapper than Jones in his opinion, he also believed Jim Jones was a "better marketer and a better personality," which included him in the conversation about hip-hop greats.

Ray Daniels also praised Jim Jones for interacting with everybody on various platforms, calling him "cool" for understanding the "new world."

In other news, a video of Nas confidently claiming he could take on Jim Jones in a rap battle has resurfaced online in the aftermath of Jones claiming he was the better rapper of the two.

As per HotNewHipHop, the clip was taken during a 2005 event, where Nas can be heard saying, "Imagine putting pen to paper to write about him [Jones]... I’m not anxious to hear the Jim Jones diss record."

