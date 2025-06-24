"Can you lift your own body weight big fella?" — Jim Jones challenges Shannon Sharpe to a gym off after arguing with him over Nas

On Monday, June 23, Jim Jones challenged Shannon Sharpe to a gym off in an Instagram reel, where Jones appeared to be working out in his home gym.

In the video clip, Jones asked Sharpe if he had worked out today, and then added:

"You're talking all that sh*t. On weekends, I do warrior sets. These pull-ups are resistance bands, bro... We can all lift a bunch of weight. But can you lift your own body weight, big fella? The world wants to know. When you wanna meet us in the gym, huh? Please tell me that."

Further in the clip, Jones asked if the coming weekend worked for the podcaster, also stating that there would be no air conditioning or water for an hour, as conditions for their gym.

Jim Jones' challenge to Shannon Sharpe comes in the wake of his appearance on the Nightcap podcast, hosted by Chad Johnson and Sharpe (on Sunday, June 22).

In the episode, the former NFL player asked Jones,

"Were you smoking when you said you were better than Nas?"

As their exchange got heated, Jim Jones claimed to appreciate Nas, but downplayed his influence, saying:

"But Nas always came up second to [Jay-Z] and DMX and all these other people. He never had that type of influence on us, except for his first album."

As Jones continued to stand his ground, claiming Nas was out of the rap game while he was still "on the field," Sharpe asked him to challenge the current frontrunners of hip-hop, naming Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Lil Wayne.

The podcaster is yet to respond is yet to respond to Jones' gym off challenge.

Shannon Sharpe postponed the Nightcap Summer tour amid sexual assault allegations

Shannon Sharpe's heated exchange with Jim Jones comes nearly a month after he announced the postponement of his Nightcap summer tour with co-host Chad Ochocinco.

In the last week of May 2025, Sharpe broke the news to his fans, saying,

"We decided to postpone our Nightcap tour. We look forward to seeing you guys in the summer of 2026. It's gonna be even bigger, even better. But Ocho and I have come to the conclusion that the best thing as of right now was to postpone the tour."

While none of the co-hosts spoke about the reason behind their sudden decision to postpone the tour, fans linked the announcement to Shannon Sharpe's legal drama - the $50 million sexual assault lawsuit filed against the Club Shay Shay host in April 2025, filed by an OnlyFans model, Gabriella Zuniga.

In another episode of the Nightcap podcast (published on May 16), the former NFL star spoke about the challenges he was facing in his life, seemingly hinting at the lawsuit and its repercussions on his life.

"Everybody knows what I'm going through. Lot of people have a lot to say... but when you think about it, Ocho, man, 50 percent of the people don't care that you got problems, the other 50 percent glad that you got them," Sharpe said.

Shannon Sharpe has denied the allegations made against him in the assault lawsuit filed back in April 2025. Whether or not the suit will be settled outside of court remains to be seen.

