Shannon Sharpe takes his LeBron James obsession to mic in Lakers-themed song with rapper 2 Chainz

Former Denver Broncos star Shannon Sharpe was seen taking his LeBron James obsession to the mic as he dropped a Lakers-themed song. The tight end linked up with rapper 2 Chianz for the track and waxed lyrical about the LA Lakers star. Sharpe, who has been open about his admiration for James, took his fixation to another level with the track.

On the Shay Shay podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion joined 2 Chainz in his studio and was seen composing a song for James and the Lakers. A clip of their studio session was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Club Shay Shay's account.

"Lakers In 5 Song By @ShannonSharpe In @2chainz's Studio," the caption read.

In the video, Sharpe is seen rapping to a beat, as he name-drops James, the Lakers and the OKC Thunder.

"Yeah! me and my boy 2 Chainz we about to turn this thing all the way up. Everybody knows that I am a King James fan, and everybody keeps talking about the OKC, it doesn't matter to me, OKC, UFC, Lakers in 5, Lakers in 5," Shapre expressed rapping to the beat.

The hilarious rap song highlighted Shannon Sharpe's love for the LA Lakers and LeBron James, as he continued to support both despite their early playoff exits.

The NFL icon went viral for predicting a "Lakers in 5" victory before the postseason. Although that prediction didn’t come true, it’s clear that LeBron James holds a special place in Sharpe’s heart.

LeBron James expresses his gratitude on his 21st All-NBA team selection "at 40"

Despite the LA Lakers' early exit from the playoffs this season, LeBron James was recognized for his efforts in leading the team to the postseason. The former Miami Heat star was selected for the All-NBA Second Team, making it his 21st consecutive All-NBA selection.

The 21-time All-Star expressed his gratitude at being named to the All-NBA team at the age of 40 and penned a message on X (formerly Twitter).

"ALL NBA at 40!! Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾," he wrote.

James was joined on the team by Warriors star Stephen Curry, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley. The LA Lakers forward has been a part of all but one All-NBA teams since his debut in 2003.

