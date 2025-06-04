"Which gay approved this?" - Zack Peter reacts to the new design of the LGBTQ Pride flag

American comedian and podcast host Zack Peter recently shared his opinion on the new design of the LGBTQ Pride flag. On June 4, 2025, Peter shared that he believes the addition of more colors is “just too much Pride” for one flag.

“Alright, you're probably going to want to cancel me, but it's fine, it needs to be said. Who did this? Like, what gay approved this? We need to talk. Because, like, at this point, we're losing our touch, okay? Like, the whole point of the rainbow is that it has multiple colors, so it makes it all-encompassing,” Zack Peter said in the video on X.

According to Very Well Mind, the LGBTQ Pride flag previously featured a simple red-to-violet rainbow, but the new flag is slightly different.

Created by Valentino Vecchietti of Intersex Equality Rights UK in 2021, the new flag has undergone various updates to become more inclusive and representative of various communities.

Called the Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag, it features a purple circle drawn over a yellow triangle, which represents the Intersex Pride Flag.

The new flag also incorporates colors black and brown to represent people of color (POC), the colors pink and baby blue to denote boy and girl genders, and the color white for people who are transitioning.

Zack Peter says he finds the rainbow of the LGBTQ Pride flag “tacky”

Zack Peter, in a recent video on X, opined on the new Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag. He also noted that he didn’t like the old rainbow colours of the flag.

“Listen, I thought the rainbow was tacky already. And now we need to, what, add in the Lakers fans? Guys, we already had purple and yellow. And now, what, we have shapes? What, to represent that we're all different shapes and sizes? I'm losing the plot,” he added.

Talking more about the new flag, Zack said he doesn’t get why they have added the baby pink and the baby blue colors. By adding those two colors he says that the whole point was to “abolish gender”.

Peter also claimed that the colors blue and pink represent “the two most controversial genders,” boy and girl.

Zack Peter further added in his video:

“Now listen, I don't want to take away anybody's experience, because like, everybody's experience matters, right? They're all valid. But I just have to say, some of you, some of you have too many damn experiences.”

Meanwhile, on November 7, 2024, Zack Peter opened up about being gay on X. He responded to a tweet from an X user, KoiJay TTV, which said, “If you don't understand why your gay friend is scared right now, then you don't have a gay friend. You just know a gay person,” and confirmed his sexuality.

Zack Peter @justplainzack Hey. Gay Person here 🙋🏻‍♂️I don’t feel scared. I believe in the American people & I believe in the good I surround myself with… Please stop fear-mongering. I believe gay men are strong, empowered people. We’re not meek. And we’re not going into concentration camps.

Expand Tweet

Zack Peter is an American comedian, podcast host, writer, and activist.

He has been sharing videos on social media and YouTube of the hottest pop culture news, including the recent Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama.

He is best known as the host of the No Filter with Zack Peter podcast, which, according to his YouTube channel, has been a Spotify Top 10 and Apple Top 20 podcast.

He has also been featured on Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, and Summer House.

