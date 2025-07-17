Who is Dr. Rahul Jandial? Neuroscientist claims that our working memory is the “digital therapeutic” for Alzheimer’s

Dr. Rahul Jandial, an American, dual-trained brain surgeon and neuroscientist, was recently invited by British-Indian podcaster and life coach, Jay Shetty, to his podcast to talk about the complex nature of a person’s memory and Alzheimer's.

Ad

On Monday, July 14, 2025, Dr. Rahul Jandial, while making an appearance on the On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty, talked about how a person’s working memory helps with Alzheimer’s.

“Working memory can be trained. Working memory is the digital therapeutic for Alzheimer's. Working memory is like the people I look up to. They're the ones who do things the best. Cuz it's not just procedurally,” Jandial said.

Ad

Trending

Explaining how an individual’s working memory works, Dr. Rahul Jandial added:

“I'm looking at six monitors and able to operate. It's the fact that I have a lot of thoughts in my head, and my working memory is keeping them all immediately accessible... I've got like eight or nine things I want to talk to you about. My working memory is keeping them afloat, let allowing me to extract them for you."

Ad

Ad

Notably, as a surgeon and scientist, Rahul Jandial, M.D., PhD., has been assoiated with City of Hope since the year 2009.

According to the website of California based private and non-profit clinical research center, hospital and graduate school, the 52-year-old provides complex surgical treatment to patients with cancer as well as investigates the biology of cancer spread (metastasis) to the brain.

Notably, Dr. Rahul Jandial completed his graduation from the University of California, Berkeley. He received his medical doctorate from the University of Southern California and later earned his Ph.D. at UC San Diego. He has also authored ten books and more than a hundred academic articles on surgery, neuroscience, and cancer biology.

Ad

Dr. Rahul Jandial details habits that are allegedly distracting and disrupting working memory

On July 14, 2025, Jay Shetty asked Dr. Rahul Jandial about things that an individual should avoid to distract and disrupt working memory.

“I think it's very individual. I would say it's different for children because, as we discussed last time, we're learning to move and walk, and the brain is learning to have a sense of self. There's a psychological cultivation that mirrors our physical cultivation. You don't want to flood that mind with too much,” he said.

Ad

Dr. Jandial in the podcast noted that excessive use of phones and an uneven digital diet can disrupt the mechanism of the working memory in an individual. Noting that the discrepancies could be “age-specific” and “individual-specific,” the 52-year-old pointed out that the speed of processing is an important skill.

Ad

Dr. Rahul Jandial also connected stress to working memory and added:

“Our working memory, our memory, our everything from bones to biology to trees, we need stress and pressure. It's a thermostat. Stress isn't all bad. Stress isn't all good. And it's individual. Stress for you might be different from stress for me… So, it has to be an individual thing."

Ad

Meanwhile, in an interview with Huffpost, published on January 22, 2016, Dr. Rahul Jandial opened up his “unconventional path” to becoming a brain surgeon and scientist. He noted that he dropped out of college when he was nineteen and worked as a security guard for a year. However, his then-girlfriend, who is now his wife, motivated him to move forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More