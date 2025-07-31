Who is Joey Swoll? Matt Walsh criticizes influencer’s apology video following Hulk Hogan backlash, calling it a “deeply pathetic performance”

Matt Walsh recently criticized Joey Swoll for his apology video, which he shared through Instagram on July 28, 2025. Notably, Swoll posted the clip after he received backlash from netizens for resharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he was seen inside the gym in an outfit resembling the late professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan.For the unversed, Joey has been active as a bodybuilder and fitness influencer over the years, as per Generation Iron. He has also pursued a career as an entrepreneur and motivational speaker. According to his Instagram bio, Swoll is the CEO of Gym Positivity and owns a company called Taste Flavor Co.In a video shared through his official YouTube channel on July 31, 2025, Matt Walsh reacted to Joey Swoll’s social media video, where the latter expressed gratitude to everyone, saying that he was “done.” Walsh addressed the same by stating that Swoll was not going anywhere, adding:“He’ll probably be back tomorrow, I’m sure. Even so, this was a deeply pathetic performance. It brings me no joy to say any of this. By the way, I think Joey seems like a nice guy. I’m sure he is, but, I mean, you got as men, we got to call this stuff out. And apologizing like that to the mob is inexcusable.”The political commentator mentioned that a man must display “strength and moral courage” in such situations. Walsh noted that an individual would be criticized if they respond in some manner.Matt Walsh further added that Joey Swoll should have spoken to someone after the backlash. He also said that Swoll could have approached him and opened up on the advice he would have given to Joey.“I could have spared him all this heartache. I would have told him that 98.5% of the time, when people are mad at you on the internet, the best way to deal with it is to not deal with it. Ignore it. Say nothing. Pretend it’s not happening. Don’t look at your mentions. Don’t search your name. Don’t read your DMs. Just keep on posting like nothing is wrong. Post through it,” Walsh said.Joey Swoll has been a bodybuilder and fitness influencer: Career and other details explained View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the Chicago, Illinois native has been active in bodybuilding for many years, he is also involved in philanthropic activities. Apart from this, he has been attracted to animals over the years and has accumulated thousands of followers on social media with his content.According to the My Hero Project, Joey Swoll’s journey from 190 pounds to 235 pounds has been an inspiration to a lot of people. He has been inspired by popular personalities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Steve Reeves.In an interview with The Sun, published on April 30, 2024, Joey recalled the time he started developing an interest in fitness, as he said:“I started to get compliments on my physique and my strength. I loved it. But more than anything it helped me deal with the stress and anger inside I had for the people around me lacking compassion or respect.”The Sun reported that Joey Swoll had to struggle with the problem of bullying from older boys, which happened due to his physique. Although he was playing football at the time, Swoll said that he began residing in the weight room and cafeteria during his college days since he did not want to return home as a failure in front of his parents.Joey has supported an anti-bullying campaign movement called Flex Your Heart, as per his biography on Rich Athletes. He even discussed his journey to becoming a fitness influencer and bodybuilder in the book Train Harder Than Me, which was published around four years ago.Joey Swoll keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where he is active with almost five million followers. He frequently shares videos on his YouTube channel, which has accumulated 500,000 subscribers and more than 200 million views, as of this writing.