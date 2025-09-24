Who was Pete Davidson's father? Comedian opens up about his firefighter dad who died on 9/11 

Pete Davidson recently made an appearance on Theo Von's podcast on September 23, 2025, where he addressed how he gets a little bit of flak because his father passed away on 9/11.According to an article by All That's Interesting, dated August 2024, Pete's father, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter with Brooklyn Ladder 118. Scott Davidson was one of the firefighters who rushed to the World Trade Center when the Twin Towers were attacked on September 11, 2001. Unfortunately, Scott passed away while helping others during the attack.Pete told Theo Von that his father's firetruck was the first one at the World Trade Center, stating:&quot;There's a very famous shot that you see every 911 besides the obvious ones, but they were the first truck over the bridge to the [building].... So the front page is just like &quot;Pete's dad!&quot;&quot;He continued,&quot;So uh yeah, they were the first truck over there and pretty much the whole house, you know, died. Which is sad, but also at least he died with his pals, you know.&quot;Additionally, Pete also showed Theo Von one of the images of his father's fire truck at a bridge on its way to the Twin Towers.&quot;I had a really sh*tty childhood&quot;: When Pete Davidson opened up about his father's demiseThe recent instance of Pete Davidson's appearance on Theo Von's podcast is not the first time the comedian has reflected on the demise of his father, Scott Davidson.In an interview with People magazine dated April 2025, Pete said that if people think he has confidence, he has been fooling them, stating:&quot;It's so difficult to say anything in print and not be afraid to come across the wrong way. But I had a really sh*tty childhood and like the worst thing that ever could have happened to me, happened to me when I was seven.&quot;Moreover, the comedian talked about how losing his father at the age of 7 changed his public perception, adding that at the end of the day, all that mattered to him was his family and &quot;two or three friends.&quot; Pete said, &quot;everybody else can go f*ck themselves,&quot; adding how his perception is newfound and that:&quot;I think it kind of shows if you see me now... it's a little different because I went through something pretty tough. I just think who cares what people you don't even know think? Like who the f*ck cares You don't know them.&quot;Moreover, as per The Mirror, during a previous appearance on Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast in March 2023, Pete Davidson recalled the time he found out about his father's death. The comedian said that his mother picked him up on 9/11 despite his father having told him that he would come to pick him up.Pete shared that his mother didn't tell him about Scott Davidson's demise for three days and kept telling him that his father was at work. Recalling the situation at the time, Pete Davidson said:&quot;My mom's like, 'You're just grounded, you're not allowed to watch TV'. I was like, 'What? I didn't do anything'. And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV. They're like, 'These are all the fireman who are dead'&quot;In other news, Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced their pregnancy on July 16, 2025, via a social media post. Following the announcement, the comedian has discussed how much he looks forward to fatherhood.