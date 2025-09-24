  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • Who was Pete Davidson's father? Comedian opens up about his firefighter dad who died on 9/11 

Who was Pete Davidson's father? Comedian opens up about his firefighter dad who died on 9/11 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 24, 2025 19:07 GMT
World Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios
Who was Pete Davidson's father? (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson recently made an appearance on Theo Von's podcast on September 23, 2025, where he addressed how he gets a little bit of flak because his father passed away on 9/11.

Ad

According to an article by All That's Interesting, dated August 2024, Pete's father, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter with Brooklyn Ladder 118. Scott Davidson was one of the firefighters who rushed to the World Trade Center when the Twin Towers were attacked on September 11, 2001. Unfortunately, Scott passed away while helping others during the attack.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pete told Theo Von that his father's firetruck was the first one at the World Trade Center, stating:

"There's a very famous shot that you see every 911 besides the obvious ones, but they were the first truck over the bridge to the [building].... So the front page is just like "Pete's dad!""

He continued,

"So uh yeah, they were the first truck over there and pretty much the whole house, you know, died. Which is sad, but also at least he died with his pals, you know."
Ad

Additionally, Pete also showed Theo Von one of the images of his father's fire truck at a bridge on its way to the Twin Towers.

"I had a really sh*tty childhood": When Pete Davidson opened up about his father's demise

The recent instance of Pete Davidson's appearance on Theo Von's podcast is not the first time the comedian has reflected on the demise of his father, Scott Davidson.

Ad

In an interview with People magazine dated April 2025, Pete said that if people think he has confidence, he has been fooling them, stating:

"It's so difficult to say anything in print and not be afraid to come across the wrong way. But I had a really sh*tty childhood and like the worst thing that ever could have happened to me, happened to me when I was seven."
Ad

Moreover, the comedian talked about how losing his father at the age of 7 changed his public perception, adding that at the end of the day, all that mattered to him was his family and "two or three friends." Pete said, "everybody else can go f*ck themselves," adding how his perception is newfound and that:

"I think it kind of shows if you see me now... it's a little different because I went through something pretty tough. I just think who cares what people you don't even know think? Like who the f*ck cares You don't know them."
Ad

Moreover, as per The Mirror, during a previous appearance on Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast in March 2023, Pete Davidson recalled the time he found out about his father's death. The comedian said that his mother picked him up on 9/11 despite his father having told him that he would come to pick him up.

Pete shared that his mother didn't tell him about Scott Davidson's demise for three days and kept telling him that his father was at work. Recalling the situation at the time, Pete Davidson said:

Ad
"My mom's like, 'You're just grounded, you're not allowed to watch TV'. I was like, 'What? I didn't do anything'. And then one night I turn on the TV and I saw my dad on TV. They're like, 'These are all the fireman who are dead'"

In other news, Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced their pregnancy on July 16, 2025, via a social media post. Following the announcement, the comedian has discussed how much he looks forward to fatherhood.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Meghna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications