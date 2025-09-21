  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "Viewership was nonexistent, ads wouldn’t sell" - Benny Johnson claims ABC affiliates told him Jimmy Kimmel's show was "dead" before cancellation

"Viewership was nonexistent, ads wouldn’t sell" - Benny Johnson claims ABC affiliates told him Jimmy Kimmel's show was "dead" before cancellation

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 21, 2025 14:08 GMT
Keep Memory Alive Hosts Star-Studded Lineup At Annual Power Of Love Gala - Source: Getty
Benny Johnson weighs in on the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's show (Image via Getty)

American commentator Benny Johnson recently weighed in on the situation concerning Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show being suspended following the comedian's comment on MAGA and Charlie Kirk's assassination. He claimed that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taken off the air due to disappointing viewership numbers, and not solely because of his comment on Kirk's demise.

Ad

On September 19, 2025, Benny wrote on X:

"Local ABC affiliates are calling me nonstop to share just how dead Kimmel’s show really was…. The numbers were worse than anyone realized. Viewership was nonexistent, ads wouldn’t sell, and stations were fed up with being forced to air it. It was set to collapse at any moment, we just gave them the push they needed."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"Nexstar, Sinclair, and others finally said enough. They refused to serve content their communities reject. This is how the we win: identify leverage, apply pressure, and force results."
Ad

On September 20, 2025, Benny Johnson posted another tweet claiming Kimmel's show was taken off the air "because America rejected him."

Johnson repeated his claim that affiliate owners were calling him regarding the collapsed ratings of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, adding that the show's viewers were less than reported and advertisers bailed on the same.

"After Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Kimmel chose mockery over decency. That was the final straw. And now he’s finished. This isn’t about red vs. blue or black vs. white, this is about good vs. evil," Johnson wrote.
Ad
Ad

More details about Jimmy Kimmel's show getting suspended from ABC explored amid Benny Johnson's claims

The uproar that led to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show stemmed from a comment the comedian made during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! following Charlie Kirk's assassination. Suspecting that Kirk's assassin, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA Republican, Kimmel said:

Ad
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

The comment led to Kimmel receiving backlash from MAGA supporters, including Benny Johnson, who took to X on September 18, 2025, claiming that Kimmel lied about Charlie Kirk's assassination and mocked the late political activist on air. Adding that "the line was crossed", Johnson thanked the FCC's pressure, as well as Nexstar and Sinclair for pulling Kimmel's show off the air.

Ad

He added that Jimmy Kimmel was "finished" and that he would "never recover.

This isn’t cancel culture. This is CONSEQUENCE culture," the political commentator wrote.
Ad

Moreover, Benny Johnson's mention of the FCC was a reference to the Federal Communications Commission's chairman, Brendan Carr, who was one of the prominent influences in suspending Kimmel's show.

As reported by NPR, on September 17, 2025, Carr told Benny Johnson:

"We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct to take action on Kimmel or, you know, there's going to be additional work for the FCC ahead."
Ad

Brendan Carr's statement on Johnson's podcast led to Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcast Group weighing in on the situation. For the unversed, the broadcast groups own multiple ABC affiliate television stations. Eventually, the outcome was that Jimmy Kimmel's show was preempted from ABC.

According to NPR's report dated September 19, 2025, Nexstar and Sinclair, and ABC's corporate owner, the Walt Disney Co., have pending deals that require approval by the FCC. This is one of the reasons for the swift suspension of Kimmel's show.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications