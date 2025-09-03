Woody Allen & Bill Maher discuss fascinating prospects of using AI to reverse "deterioration of cell damage" and "live forever"

Woody Allen recently opened up about his thoughts on using Artificial Intelligence in human life. On Monday, September 1, 2025, the American filmmaker sat down with the political commentator Bill Maher to discuss the use of AI on the latter’s Club Random podcast.

Ad

Speaking with Woody Allen, the 69-year-old television host noted the changes in life as well as the expansion and the end of the universe. However, the director joked that he would “come apart long before the universe.”

Meanwhile, when Woody noted that he would be ninety years old soon and plans on dying in the “next few” years, Bill Maher mentioned that AI “could stop” that. The TV personality then asked, “Would you live forever if AI let you?”

Ad

Trending

Woody Allen replied:

“You mean what would they do? Insert a little mechanism in my head and I would never be experiencing me.”

Bill Maher then tried to justify his question and noted that he doesn’t have the “blueprints.” Adding that AI is doing amazing things, Maher explained to Woody Allen:

“No, I mean keep you. Just reverse the deterioration of cell damage, which is what kills us. I mean, it's not unreasonable that they could come up with something where you could literally be immortal.”

Ad

Ad

Notably, Woody Allen, as per his interview with Bill Maher, was keen to stick on and following a realistic approach to life. The director seemed anti-AI in this matter and mentioned that Artificial Intelligence has “nothing” yet to help humans live forever.

Woody Allen says he doesn’t put “much faith” in AI

During the conversation, when Bill Meher praised Woody Allen for looking “completely recognizable” now, as he looked before, the filmmaker replied:

Ad

“I've been very lucky. I mean, lucky my parents had longevity. You know, and so I've been blessed so far. But you know, I've spoken to people who I'm saying you know, ‘It's remarkable you're 95 years old and you look so great, you're so vigorous’, and everything is great, and you know the next year they're dead.”

Ad

The filmmaker further noted that he still doesn’t trust AI in terms of longevity and quipped:

“I don't put much faith in it. I still think that I'm 90. People are going to be dead soon, and AI, you know, what can they do? They can only, you know, put mental, you know, mechanical things in your head or your heart.”

Ad

"Coup De Chance" Red Carpet - The 80th Venice International Film Festival - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Woody Allen and Bill Maher also talked about robots are how they could “take over” humans. The two agreed that the developments in science can increase longevity with advanced medical, but could not comprehend that AI could help people live forever.

Ad

Allen also teased his new novel, What’s with Baum, during his appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. The filmmaker noted that it comes out in September and added:

“I have no idea how people will respond to it. I'm hoping it will entertain them, but you know, I don't know. I had fun writing it. Does not mean for a second, anyone will have fun reading it.”

Ad

For the unversed, Allen has written several books of short stories and essays since the 1970s. As per The Guardian, the filmmaker is known for writing his memoir titled Apropos of Nothing. It was published in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More