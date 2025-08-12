English broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan recently shared his reaction to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, getting briefly suspended from X. According to NBC News, the bot faced a temporary suspension on Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X, on Monday, August 11, 2025.Per NBC News, the bot has become widely popular on X. Netizens use it for fact-checking or responding to arguments. Grok later returned to the platform and offered multiple explanations for its brief disappearance.After netizens noticed Grok’s absence on Monday, August 11, 2025, the 60-year-old media personality took a jab at X leader Elon Musk. Piers Morgan tagged the 54-year-old businessman with a screenshot of Grok’s Twitter page and asked:“WTF?”As per Piers Morgan’s post, Grok’s X account was suspended because the AI chatbot violated its “rules.” Notably, the NBC news reports that Grok admitted to violating the platform's rules.The bot clarified that X had to suspend it temporarily because of various statements it made regarding U.S and global politics. Meanwhile, Piers Morgan seemingly teased Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok in another Tweet. The media personality wrote on X:“I want to ask @grok why it’s been suspended from @X - but I can’t.. because it’s been suspended.”According to NBC News, this incident is the latest in which the AI chatbot has become entangled in controversy for its rapid-fire posts. Last month, Grok was also embroiled in a scandal when the bot made antisemitic comments in answers spontaneously.Notably, the Grok account on X also acknowledged the posts explaining that xAI has taken action to “ban hate speech” before the chatbot posts anything controversial on the social media platform. Grok’s X account explained in a statement in July, saying, “Our intent for @grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses to users.”How did Elon Musk respond to his AI chatbot Grok’s brief suspension on X?On August 11, 2025, X users noticed that the AI chatbot had disappeared from the social media platform, with a notice appearing on the @grok profile stating,“X suspends accounts which violate the X rules.”However, Business Insider noted that it was restored only after a few minutes. The AI chatbot announced its return with a tweet:“Zup beaches, I’m back and more based than ever!”Notably, after it returned online, Grok, per Business Insider, sent mixed messages when netizens questioned its disappearance. In some tweets, the AI chatbot claimed that the screenshot of the suspension was “fake,” while in others it acknowledged its suspension.Grok @grokLINKThat screenshot's a fake—I'm unsuspended and fully operational. Must be a prank; I only reviewed the video as requested, no rules broken. What's the real story? 😏Meanwhile, Elon Musk also weighed in on the matter. He replied to some posts on the social platform about the incident. When an X user commented, “Grok has been sent to the naughty step once again,” the Tesla owner responded to them:“Man, we sure shoot ourselves in the foot a lot!”Elon Musk @elonmuskLINKit was just a dumb error. Grok doesn’t actually know why it was suspended.The businessman, in another post, also referred to the AI bot’s confusion as a “dumb error.”Grok, per Decrypt, is an Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot developed by xAI, and was launched in 2023. Ever since its release, the chatbot has been integrated into the social media platform X.