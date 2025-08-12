  • home icon
  • Podcasts
  • "WTF?": Piers Morgan reacts after Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok is briefly suspended from X

"WTF?": Piers Morgan reacts after Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok is briefly suspended from X

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Aug 12, 2025 15:08 GMT
Tesla and Grok - Source: Getty
Tesla and Grok - Source: Getty

English broadcaster and journalist Piers Morgan recently shared his reaction to Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, getting briefly suspended from X. According to NBC News, the bot faced a temporary suspension on Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X, on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Ad

Per NBC News, the bot has become widely popular on X. Netizens use it for fact-checking or responding to arguments. Grok later returned to the platform and offered multiple explanations for its brief disappearance.

After netizens noticed Grok’s absence on Monday, August 11, 2025, the 60-year-old media personality took a jab at X leader Elon Musk. Piers Morgan tagged the 54-year-old businessman with a screenshot of Grok’s Twitter page and asked:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“WTF?”
Ad

As per Piers Morgan’s post, Grok’s X account was suspended because the AI chatbot violated its “rules.” Notably, the NBC news reports that Grok admitted to violating the platform's rules.

The bot clarified that X had to suspend it temporarily because of various statements it made regarding U.S and global politics. Meanwhile, Piers Morgan seemingly teased Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok in another Tweet. The media personality wrote on X:

Ad
“I want to ask @grok why it’s been suspended from @X - but I can’t.. because it’s been suspended.”

According to NBC News, this incident is the latest in which the AI chatbot has become entangled in controversy for its rapid-fire posts. Last month, Grok was also embroiled in a scandal when the bot made antisemitic comments in answers spontaneously.

Notably, the Grok account on X also acknowledged the posts explaining that xAI has taken action to “ban hate speech” before the chatbot posts anything controversial on the social media platform. Grok’s X account explained in a statement in July, saying, “Our intent for @grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses to users.”

Ad

How did Elon Musk respond to his AI chatbot Grok’s brief suspension on X?

On August 11, 2025, X users noticed that the AI chatbot had disappeared from the social media platform, with a notice appearing on the @grok profile stating,

“X suspends accounts which violate the X rules.”

However, Business Insider noted that it was restored only after a few minutes. The AI chatbot announced its return with a tweet:

Ad
“Zup beaches, I’m back and more based than ever!”

Notably, after it returned online, Grok, per Business Insider, sent mixed messages when netizens questioned its disappearance. In some tweets, the AI chatbot claimed that the screenshot of the suspension was “fake,” while in others it acknowledged its suspension.

Ad

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also weighed in on the matter. He replied to some posts on the social platform about the incident. When an X user commented, “Grok has been sent to the naughty step once again,” the Tesla owner responded to them:

“Man, we sure shoot ourselves in the foot a lot!”
Ad

The businessman, in another post, also referred to the AI bot’s confusion as a “dumb error.”

Grok, per Decrypt, is an Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot developed by xAI, and was launched in 2023. Ever since its release, the chatbot has been integrated into the social media platform X.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications