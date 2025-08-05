"Living in the X files": Internet reacts as Matt Wallace posts bizarre video of the moon glitching, Grok explains mysterious clip

Matt Wallace has been trending after he shared a video on social media in which the moon appeared to be glitching. The clip was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on August 5, 2025, and it remains unknown whether Wallace recorded the clip or obtained it from someone else.Notably, the video began with the camera focusing on the moon as it shifted position from one part of the sky to another. The conservative commentator also wrote below the video:“Call me a conspiracy theorist but I am pretty sure it is not normal for the moon to glitch like that…”While further updates are awaited on the location where the video was recorded, a user responded to Matt Wallace’s post by asking the AI chatbot Grok to explain the reason behind everything happening in the video.Grok replied by describing the glitch as an “atmospheric distortion”, adding an explanation of the same, which reads:“Heat rising from city buildings creates turbulent air layers of varying density, refracting moonlight and causing the moon to shimmer, elongate, or split visually. It’s a natural optical phenomenon, common near horizons, not evidence of a simulation or conspiracy.”Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Matt Wallace’s post to share their reactions to the glitch video. One of them referred to the science fiction series, The X-Files, and wrote:“We are living in the X files.”The responses continued, with a user questioning whether Matt Wallace’s video had been edited. Another person reacted funnily by asking what was happening in the clip, alongside an individual claiming that the camera was glitching instead of the moon.“How can we tell this isn’t edited?” a user wrote on X.“What just happened lmao,” a netizen stated.“I’m sure it’s the camera that’s glitching and not the moon,” an X reaction mentioned.Among other replies, people shared their opinion on what was happening in the clip, with a user claiming that the video was not edited.“The video isn’t edited, the camera on the phone changed the lens when they zoomed in, changing the reflection point of the moon on the glass in respects to the video perspective,” one of the reactions reads.“It is normal for multi lense phone cameras when they switch,” another netizen commented on X.“It is when you’re filming through glass that likely is curved or something similar,” an X user reacted.Matt Wallace’s other social media posts are also creating headlinesWhile Matt’s latest post about moon glitching is trending everywhere, he has been sharing other tweets that have elicited different reactions on social media. Back on July 25, 2025, he shared a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell entering prison after being questioned by the Department of Justice.Matt Wallace added a picture taken outside the prison, showing Ghislaine with a white packet in her hand. Wallace addressed the same by saying that Maxwell was holding a “strange object” in her hands and added:“Pay close attention to what happens next.”The same month, another tweet by Matt created headlines, which included a picture of a man who looked similar to Jeffrey Epstein. Matt shared more details about the photo by writing:“Is that who I think it is with plastic surgery on the streets of Thailand at 3 am?!?!?”According to the Associated Press, Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019.