"You better believe it!": Perez Hilton reacts after JoJo Siwa kicks out fan from concert for allegedly making fun of her

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Oct 03, 2025 13:54 GMT
American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction after singer and dancer JoJo Siwa asked a fan to leave her concert for allegedly making fun of her. According to Page Six, the 22-year-old American artist reportedly kicked a concert-goer out of her show in Glasgow, Scotland.

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Perez Hilton took to his blog and detailed how the Karma singer “stirred up attention” at her recent Infinity Heart Tour stop in Glasgow, Scotland, and brought the show to a “screeching halt!”

According to Perez Hilton, JoJo stopped her Infinity Heart tour gig on Wednesday because an audience member caught her attention for allegedly “making fun” of her. Sharing his thoughts, the media personality quipped in his blog:

“JoJo Siwa won’t allow ANYONE to make fun of her! Not even a fan!... She really kick out this fan?!? You better believe it!”

Meanwhile, the incident was captured on camera. A video, made by a concert-goer, is reportedly going viral on TikTok. The clip shows the 22-year-old artist pausing her concert and saying:

“No. You’re not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me. No way! No way, man!... Thank you for coming, appreciate it! But we only got room for Infinity Hearts in here, right?”
While JoJo Siwa was wearing a sparkly bralette and matching pants, according to Perez Hilton, she confronted a fan in the crowd who appeared to be wearing a hoodie that allegedly took a dig at her. The artist further dissed the concert-goer and added:

“Not in my house, baby! We got no room for that. We got no room for that!”

Meanwhile, the viral video was also shared on the social media platform X. On October 2, 2025, a netizen claimed that the hoodie, which upset JoJo, featured an edit of her that she allegedly made herself. Sharing the video, the X-user wrote:

“theres no way jojo siwa kicked a fan out of her concert for wearing a hoodie with an edit of jojo that SHE HERSELF (jojo) MADE AND POSTED ON INSTAGRAM”
Meanwhile, Page Six also reported that the Dance Moms alum had the concert security escort the concert-goer out of her show. Notably, JoJo Siwa, whose real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa, kicked off the European leg of her Infinity Heart tour last week in Dublin, Ireland.

JoJo Siwa calls out fans for making a fuss over “boyfriend” Chris Hughes during her show

According to E! News, the 22-year-old artist asked the crowd at her Infinity Heart Tour in Dublin, Ireland, on September 29, to stop distracting her boyfriend, Chris Hughes.

“I know we all love Chris Hughes, but he's my boyfriend, and I want him to watch my show. If he turns around to take another selfie, I'm gonna have to restart. Don't do that. Deal?... You can take a picture from afar. You can video him watching, but let the guy watch, please. Promise? Love you.”
The singer reportedly implemented a rule for fans not to ask her 32-year-old partner for selfies during her show. She then addressed Chris Hughes and thanked him for “always being kind” to everybody. While the Love Island UK star was reportedly in the crowd, JoJo admitted that she wanted to have a little “moment” with him.

For the unversed, JoJo and Chris reportedly formed a close bond during their stint on Celebrity Big Brother UK. The two reportedly debuted their relationship in May.

