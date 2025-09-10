"You're a f**king monster": Maureen Callahan slams "psychopath" Ryan Reynolds after viral clip of his interaction with child journalist

American columnist and podcaster Maureen Callahan recently called out Ryan Reynolds for being allegedly impolite with a child journalist. According to Page Six, the Deadpool actor attended the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival last week. The video of his alleged rude behavior towards a young reporter has got the internet talking.

Ad

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Maureen Callahan shared a video on her The Nerve with Maureen Callahan YouTube show and slammed Ryan for seemingly cracking a dismissive joke towards the young journalist while walking the red carpet at the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me.

Detailing the viral video clip and Reynolds’ now-viral incident, Maureen Callahan quipped:

“First of all, you know how one of our mantras at The Nerve is these people tell you who they are and believe them even if they're saying it with a smile or a wink and a nod or they're laughing. He says first in this clip, I'm a monster. I concur, Ryan Reynolds. I think you're a f**king monster.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to Page Six, the video circulating on social media shows Ryan confused as he stopped to talk to the child journalist on the red carpet. The 48-year-old actor was greeted by the young reporter, who said:

“Hi Ryan, nice to meet you.”

However, when the Green Lantern star dropped to have a face-to-face conversation with the child, his rushed reply was met with huge disapproval on the internet. As per the video, Ryan Reynolds was seemingly captured cracking into a short and scuffed laughter after replying:

Ad

“Let’s skip to the question.”

Maureen Callahan blasts Ryan Reynolds, calls him a “psychopath” after his viral incident

In her video, Maureen Callahan slammed Ryan Reynolds after his red carpet interview incident went viral. Callahan said:

“I think Ryan Reynolds is a psychopath. I think he is. I think he has no problem continuing to bankroll his wife's lawsuit, which I think at this point he knows is. He's not an idiot, this guy… You're not getting any bail, Ryan. No bail.”

Ad

Ryan Reynolds at the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Meanwhile, in a September 5 published article, a source opened up about Ryan’s red carpet incident with Page Six.

Ad

“He was in no way being rude. There were a lot of other reporters trying to get a question in which is why he bent down to the kid to have him ask the question,” the insider explained.

Maureen Callahan, on the other hand, continued to criticise the 48-year-old actor. She further said:

“This guy has it coming. And the nerve exists because people like you, Ryan, have been getting glad-handed throughout the media low these many years. It stops now. And what is with people being monsters to little kids?”

Ad

For the uninitiated, Ryan’s incident comes after his actress wife, Blake Lively, made headlines for her s*xual harassment claims. The actress filed a lawsuit in December 2024 against Justin Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the movie, It Ends With Us.

Meanwhile, Lively had also filed a suit against Justin for orchestrating a smear campaign against her. A trial has reportedly been set for March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More